Brighton’s mom’s 6-year-old contract is Covid from a school that doesn’t have a mask obligation





“I’ve been doing my best to prevent it for the past two years. She’s wearing a mask,” said Christina Kafkakiss. But she said that wasn’t enough. Her 6-year-old daughter, who wears a mask at school, became infected with Covid after being exposed at her Brighton Elementary School in Livingston County, where she is not obliged to wear a mask. Christina says her parents have expressed concern to the school board but refused to require their children to wear masks. “When I spoke, I brought it up on several boards,” she said. “I asked them how they felt that someone had entered or became seriously ill from the hospital. They said it was their parents’ choice. I have my daughter get Covid. Did not choose. “ The incident is spreading so rapidly that on Tuesday Christina says the school sent students home until November 30th. The outbreak in Brighton is part of an increasing number of pediatric cases in our state, and Beaumont Hospital officials say it helped create the fourth surge in our state. Dr. Nick Gilpin of Beaumont Health System said: “Therefore, the largest increase among school-aged children-and most of the new cases of Covid are occurring in school.” Infectious disease doctor Gilpin said the increase in childhood Covid cases was that cold weather sent more people indoors, large gatherings, mask-free schools, and unvaccinated relaxation. I thought it was due to the behavior I did. He says 70 percent of patients currently being treated in hospitals are not vaccinated. Some of them are children. “Remember that those kids may not get so sick from Covid, but some of them may get sick. They catch it and take Covid to others, theirs. It can be disseminated to teachers, homes, and it will be a way for the virus to spread more. “ Christina says her daughter received her first dose last Thursday and was exposed the next day. She now spread it to her 10-year-old brother. So far, the symptoms have been mild and are currently isolated and uninfected by anyone else in the fully vaccinated family. Related: Michigan’s fourth Covid surge looks like what Beaumont Chief of the “Marathon” says. “It may be a 4-5 month incident.” From now on, Christina wants people to do what they need to do to stop this Covid surge, despite their political beliefs. “Many people talk about their personal freedom and their personal beliefs,” she said. “I think we really should think about greater good.” The daughter of Christina Kafkakiss, who recently caught Covid at school.

