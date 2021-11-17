How women can reduce the risk of preterm birth on this World Prematurity Day





Albany, NY (NEWS10) – November 17thNS teeth World Prematurity Day.. According to the March of Dimes, one in ten babies are born prematurely each year in the United States. We do not always know the cause of preterm birth or preterm birth, but we know that certain risk factors can increase the likelihood of preterm birth. “My sister and my sister-in-law both had premature babies, so I can come from another perspective,” he said. Albany Medical Center Neonatologist Dr. Kate Tauber. She says women may be able to reduce the risk of early labor and childbirth. “When a woman is considering a pregnancy, she should actually see her doctor to make sure her health is optimally managed.” Get prenatal care, avoid smoking or drinking alcohol, maintain a healthy weight before pregnancy, and receive treatment for your health. Area physiotherapists help women around the world strengthen their pelvic floor

“Obesity is another risk factor. Diabetes, especially uncontrolled diabetes. High blood pressure and coagulopathy are risk factors for giving birth to a baby early,” said Dr. Tauber. And, of course, there are risk factors that cannot be changed, such as being pregnant with multiples, experiencing in vitro fertilization, being under 17 or over 35. Babies need about 40 weeks in utero to grow and grow before birth. Born early 37 weeks before pregnancy, it can cause serious health problems. “The biggest problem most of our premature babies face is the underdeveloped lungs, so we need to insert a respiratory tract to help breathe until we are more mature and able to handle reading ourselves. There may be. Their immune system is so immature that they are at increased risk of bacterial infection. “ You can keep your baby in an isolet to keep it warm and away from bacteria, but Dr. Tauber says the mother can help her in a way called “kangaroo care.” “Their heart rate and oxygen levels are much more stable, especially for mothers, because they remember their enemies in the womb, so they remember the sound of the heart.” Two-thirds of people with celiac disease are female

Dr. Tauber says the NICU can be a terrifying place, and mothers shouldn’t be afraid to ask medical team questions or defend their babies while finding a way to stay calm. “Noteing down all your thoughts, feelings, and feelings in your diary or somewhere really helps to reduce some of the stress they may be feeling,” she said. Most premature babies become healthy adults without major illnesses, but are associated with long-term risks such as heart, lung, nerve, and mental illness.

