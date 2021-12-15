LDWF thanks the deer hunters for CWD sampling and encourages more testing





The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department is grateful to the state deer hunters for participating in the sampling of chronic wasting disease (CWD) throughout the state and continues to encourage hunters to test their CWD harvests for free. Sampling assistance from hunters is one of LDWF’s best tools for monitoring illness. CWD has not been detected in Louisiana, but has been found in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Texas deer. Last month, a 2.5-year-old white-tailed deer female, 7.5 miles north of the border between Louisiana and Arkansas in Union County, Arkansas, was found to have the disease. LDWF has implemented a CWD response plan and has strengthened ongoing CWD monitoring in the Morehouse and Union parishes due to its proximity to CWD detection. LDWF collected just over two-thirds of the sampling targets within these parishes. “Louisiana hunters understand how precious the natural resources of Sportsman’s Paradise here are,” said Dr. Jim Lacourt, a state wildlife veterinarian, in a news release. “We are very pleased with the hunters’ cooperation in the sampling process. We continue to seek their help as it is important to sample as many deer as possible.” more:Union and Morehouse where deer feeding is banned: what does this mean for local hunters? This test also ensures that no CWD was detected in the hunter-harvested animals. Hunters wishing to have a CWD test on harvested deer are advised to visit the CWD test website. wlf.louisiana.gov/page/cwd-testing, And follow the steps outlined on that page to submit the sample to your local LDWF field office or call your local LDWF field office for assistance. LDWF aims for a full two-week turnaround and can get results in time for hunters to enjoy venison. To start the sampling process, the hunter can: Record the GPS location where the deer was harvested.

Remove the head about 5 inches below your ears.

The deer’s head is covered with antlers and the skull cap is removed.

Do not freeze. Samples should be refrigerated or stored on ice.

completion Online information gathering form Print the email you received after filling out the form.

Please contact your local LDWF field office to arrange the submission of specimens. The LDWF field office and contact information are as follows: Baton Rouge 225-765-50302000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge

Hammond 985-543-477742371 Philis Undrive, Hammond

Lafayette 337-262-2080 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette

Lake Charles 337-491-25751213 North Lake Shore Drive, Lake Charles

All 318-371-30509961 Hwy 80, all

Monroe 318-343-4044368 Century Link Drive, Monroe

Pineville 318-487-5885 1995 Shreveport Hwy. , Pineville CWD is a neurodegenerative disease found in most deer species, including the native white-tailed deer in Louisiana. It is infectious, always deadly, and there is no cure. It is part of a group of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathy, similar to bovine BSE (mad cow disease) and sheep scrapie. These diseases cause irreversible damage to brain tissue, leading to excessive salivation, neurological symptoms, weakness, and animal death. more:The state bans deer feeding and feeds in two parishes to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that CWD has infected humans. However, the CDC requires caution when handling venison in infected areas and recommends that deer test their CWD before consuming. CWD-positive deer should not be consumed by people. CWD is documented in 26 provinces and 3 Canadian provinces. For more information on CWD wlf.louisiana.gov/page/cwd.

