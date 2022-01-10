Experts say people who don’t have a Covid booster jab are healthy and gambling





Northern Ireland Chief Medical Officer We encouraged those who don’t have a Covid-19 booster jab to gamble unnecessarily for their health. Sir Michael McBride urged people, especially those over the age of 50, not to delay receiving the latest vaccinations in a rapidly increasing number of cases. Omicron Mutant. Over the weekend, more than 7,000 confirmed cases of the virus were notified. Seven more deaths were also announced for patients who were previously Covid-19 positive. “When it comes to vaccination, the message is simple: it takes three for a typical population over the age of 16 and four for immunosuppressed people,” he said.



To continue building defenses for our population, we still need more people to come before for their jabs Sir Michael McBride “Don’t just rely on the fact that you have already taken two doses. Your booster dose provides additional protection, especially important for hospitalization. “There is increasing evidence to support this. For example, a recently published analysis by the Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that the effectiveness of vaccines for hospitalization in the elderly has increased to about 90% two weeks after booster immunization. And stay at that level for more than 10 weeks. “As recently reported by JCVI, current data show that booster doses continue to provide high levels of protection for serious illness, even for the most vulnerable elderly groups. . “ Sir Michael said people over the age of 50 are almost 30 times more likely to be hospitalized for Covid-19. “I would like to re-appeal, especially to everyone over the age of 50, so as not to delay boosting. Covid-19 is at higher risk and unnecessarily healthy compared to the younger age group. You don’t have to bet, “he said. “It is worth again to emphasize local data on vaccine efficacy. According to recently released NI statistics, compared to individuals who received boost or a third dose of complete vaccination. , Unvaccinated individuals over the age of 50 are almost 30 times more likely to be hospitalized with Covid-19. “ Chief Medical Officer said the effects of Omicron have been “blunted” by the deployment of booster vaccination programs in recent weeks. But he added: Booster doses are freely available anywhere in the world Northern Ireland Those over 16 years old are eligible if it is 3 months after the second dose. This also applies to children aged 12 to 15 years in the clinical risk group who can receive booster immunization through the Trust Vaccination Center. People infected with Covid must wait 28 days after infection. For people under the age of 18, this timescale may vary. Jabs are available at Health Trust vaccination centers, local pharmacies, and GPs.

