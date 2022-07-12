Coronavirus can survive 30 days in meat and fish: research

According to one study, the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 can persist in meat and fish products in the refrigerator or freezer for up to 30 days. In this study, which was just published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a surrogate virus with spikes, such as SARS-CoV-2, was used as a test subject along with chicken, beef, pig, and salmon. Researchers placed meat and fish products in the freezer and placed them in the refrigerator (4 degrees Celsius) (-20 degrees Celsius).

After finding it Outbreak of coronavirus It was happening in Southeast Asia before the community was communicated, so the researchers decided to do the research.

One RNA virus with a lipid envelope, two animal coronaviruses, murine hepatitis virus, and infectious gastroenteritis virus were all used on behalf of the study. All three viruses have been used as substitutes for SARS-CoV-2 in the past, and refrigeration temperatures are often significantly lower than freezing temperatures. Depending on the food used, the number of people decreased in various ways.

“You may not store the meat in the refrigerator for 30 days, but you may. In the freezer for that long“. Emily S. Bailey, an assistant professor at Campbell University in the United States, who is the lead author of the study, said.

“We even found that the virus could be cultured (frozen) after that period,” Bailey said in a statement.

Reports from those communities are ” SARS-CoV-2 was circulatingMay have been the source of the virus, “said Bailey.

“Our goal was to investigate whether similar viruses could survive in this environment,” she said.

Research is important. SARS-CoV-2 can be duplicated Bailey said not only in the intestines, but also in the airways.

“Continuous efforts are needed to prevent contamination of food and food processing surfaces, workers’ hands, knives and other food processing equipment,” the researchers said.

“We need to deal with the lack or inadequacy of disinfection of these foods before packaging,” they added.

(With PTI input)