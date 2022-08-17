Sewage samples reveal polio epidemic in New York

Connect with us

Midtown – The polio chase begins in an unlikely and less desirable location. In a room the size of a closet, twice a week, workers pump up his 250 milliliters of about 5.5 million gallons of raw sewage and drain it into the Middletown Wastewater Treatment Facility. every day.

The bottles are packed in coolers and sent to a laboratory in Syracuse. So the researchers found out about the levels of her COVID-19 virus excreted by people who live or work in parts of Middletown and the plant served by the two towns. We have been testing these samples since August. Regular testing of sewage at that facility and dozens around New York has enabled health officials to monitor the rise and fall of COVID cases in each community.

But recently, lab workers are using the same samples to look for signs of another disease that no one was looking for just a month ago.

Their quest began after the startling discovery that an unvaccinated young man in Rockland County in July suffered paralysis after contracting polio. revealed that traces of the poliovirus were found in a sample of Rockland wastewater taken in June.

The virus then appeared in the Orange County wastewater as well.

By Friday, the distance and duration of the polio epidemic in New York had increased again. Traces of polio were found in 21 wastewater samples collected in Orange and Rockland counties in May, June, and July, and in six samples collected in New York City in June and July. state health officials said. The processing plants that produced these results included the Harriman and Orangeburg county plants and the Middletown facility.

No one else was known to have been paralyzed by the virus. However, its presence in sewage samples indicated that it had been quietly circulating among unvaccinated people in those areas for months.

Middletown Sewage Treatment Plant, August 9, 2022.

“This really shows just how potential a problem polio is and how prevalent it can be,” Bryon Bakkenson, director of the State Department of Health’s Office of Communicable Disease Control, said in an interview Friday. I’m here.

The gritty secret to that investigative work is that, thanks to COVID, wastewater has been washed away and test systems are already in place.

New York began analyzing sewage for COVID in March 2020. This comes shortly after the state’s first confirmed case coincided with a Dutch study on tracing coronavirus through wastewater. The state’s Department of Environmental Protection funded pilot programs in her four counties that same year: Orange, Onondaga, Erie, and Albany, which led to the state’s wastewater monitoring network.

Sample bottles from a truck utilizing the dump station at the Middletown Wastewater Treatment Plant on August 9, 2022.

of Communication network has grown to include 112 processing plants in 59 of New York’s 62 counties. Among them are six plants in Orange County and his two plants in Rockland. The partners in overseeing it are DEC, the Department of Health, Syracuse University and his SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse.

Polio analysis was the next logical step for New York’s surveillance network when a once-terrifying disease returned.

