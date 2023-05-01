New AI tools can identify cancer more efficiently than existing methods: study





Researchers say it could speed up diagnosis and prompt treatment (representative photo) Scientists, doctors, and researchers have created an artificial intelligence (AI) model that can accurately identify cancer. Guardian report. Researchers say it can speed up disease diagnosis and expedite treatment given to patients. The AI ​​tool, which “performs more efficiently and effectively than current methods,” was designed by experts from the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the Cancer Institute of London, and Imperial College London. This tool can identify if a person’s abnormal growths seen on her CT scan are cancerous. The results of this study were published in The Lancet’s ebiomedicine journal. Dr. Benjamin Hunter, Clinical Research Fellow and Clinician at Imperial, said: “In the future, by highlighting high-risk patients and rapidly following them to early intervention, we can improve early detection and reduce the risk of cancer. We hope that the treatment can be more successful.” Oncology registrar working at Royal Marsden. In this study, the team used CT scans of about 500 patients with large lung nodules to develop an AI algorithm using radiomics. This technology can extract important information from medical images that is not easily spotted by the human eye. The study then used a measure called the area under the curve (AUC) to see how effective the model was in predicting cancer. If a model gets an AUC of 1, it indicates a perfect model, but 0.5 would be expected if the model guessed randomly. The results showed that the AI ​​model could identify the cancer risk of each nodule with an AUC of 0.87. Performance improved on the Block Score, a test used in the clinic, with a score of 0.67. “According to these initial results, our model appears to accurately identify large, cancerous lung nodules. Next, we will test the technology in patients with large lung nodules in the clinic, demonstrating lung cancer. We plan to see if we can accurately predict risk,” Hunter added. “Through this research, we hope to push the boundaries to speed up disease detection using innovative technologies such as AI,” said Richard Lee, Ph.D., principal investigator of the Libra study. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide, killing about 10 million people each year, or nearly one in six.

