US FDA declines to approve first nasal spray equivalent of EpiPen





Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights

Sept 19 (Reuters) – U.S. health regulators declined to approve a nasal spray that would have been the first needle-free emergency treatment for allergic reactions and asked for further tests, a move that left its developer ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY.O) “very surprised”. ARS Pharma’s Neffy is to be an alternative to EpiPen and other autoinjectors like Sanofi’s (SASY.PA) Auvi-Q filled with epinephrine, a life-saving drug used by people at risk of anaphylaxis and other allergic reactions. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in its so-called “Complete Response Letter”, asked the company to complete a repeat-dose study on the treatment before a potential approval, rather than after as was mutually agreed in August, ARS Pharma said late on Tuesday. “We are very surprised by this action and the late requirement at this time … particularly given the positive Advisory Committee vote,” CEO Richard Lowenthal said in a statement. Lowenthal was referring to a vote in May when a panel of advisers to the FDA voted 16 to 6 in favor of adults using Neffy and 17 to 5 in favor of children using the nasal spray. ARS Pharma said it expects to re-submit its application in the first half of 2024, with an FDA “action date” likely in the second half, adding that it will appeal the decision. The company’s application was based on trials in healthy patients and in those having a rhinitis attack, with the nasal spray showing a comparable response to injectable products. It did not test the spray in people with anaphylaxis due to ethical concerns. That lack of tests in a real-world setting with people with anaphylaxis was the biggest concern, said James Tarbox, an allergist at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. ARS Pharma’s rival Viatris in June petitioned the FDA to require that ARS conduct more trials that closely mimic real-world conditions. Viatris has an approved needle-free treatment for rhinitis. (This Sept. 19 story has been refiled to remove extraneous text in paragraph 9) Reporting by Christy Santhosh, Sriparna Roy and Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Varun H K Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Acquire Licensing Rights , opens new tab

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-declines-approve-ars-emergency-nasal-spray-allergic-reactions-2023-09-20/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos