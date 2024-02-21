Testicular testicles could solve the mystery of male infertility





The testes are responsible for sperm production and testosterone synthesis. Abnormalities in testicular development and function lead to disorders of sexual differentiation (DSD) and male infertility.Currently, no in vitro Systems exist for modeling testes. Dr. Nizan Gonen, a researcher specializing in the process of fetal sex determination, along with research students Avija Stopel, Cherie Lev, and Stav Dahari, have discovered a new technology that has the potential to significantly advance our understanding of sex determination and the mechanisms involved. Successfully created an “ testicle.'' We provide a solution to male infertility, a problem faced by 12 men around the world and one of their girlfriends. Manufactured in Dr. Gonen's lab at the Goodman School of Life Sciences and the Institute for Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials at Bar-Ilan University, the artificial testicles are testicular organoids, small prosthetic devices made from real mouse testes. Organoid development has advanced significantly over the past decade with the realization that two-dimensional cell samples are available. in vitro It is not possible to imitate the behavior of an entire organ. Organoids of organs such as the brain, kidneys, and intestines have now been created. The testicular organoids created by Gonen's group closely simulate natural testes. Artificial testes were cultured from immature testicular cells taken from newborn mice. The research team knew the procedure was successful when they saw that the tubule-like structures and cell organization closely resembled those in humans. alive Testicles. These tubular structures parallel the multiple seminiferous tubules present in the natural testes, where sperm are produced. Successful cultivation of organoids in vitro 9 weeks. This is considered to be a long period of time and could theoretically be enough time to complete the process of sperm production and hormone secretion. In mice, this takes 34 days, so these processes can occur due to the relatively long lifespan of organoids. In vitro. Dr. Gonen doesn't yet know whether existing models actually produce sperm cells, but the research team has already noticed signs of the beginning of meiosis, the process by which gametes are produced. A gamete is a reproductive cell, in this case a sperm cell that has half the number of chromosomes as a normal cell, and “wait” for the other half to be completed by another gamete, in this case an egg, at the time of fertilization. Organoids typically resemble fetal organs. In this case, the researchers created conditions in the lab that allowed the organoids to mature and showed that testes grown from embryonic cells can also develop and grow transparent sperm ducts. The research team failed in their attempts to grow organoids from the testes of adult mice. Artificial testes are a promising model for basic research on testicular development and function, and may have therapeutic applications for disorders of sexual development and infertility. ”

Dr.Nitzan Gonen, researcher In the future, they plan to use human samples to create organoids. For example, testes made from human cells could help children undergoing treatment for cancer, which can impair their ability to produce functional sperm. Since children are too young to produce their own sperm, these samples can be frozen and used to produce children in the future.Gonen's vision is to grow testicular organoids from biopsies of children with cancer, and hopefully sperm that can be fertilized. In vitro. The results of this study were recently International Journal of Biological Sciences. sauce: Reference magazines: Stopel, A. other. (2024). Toward a “testis in a dish”: Generation of mouse testis organoids that recapitulate testis structure and expression profile. International Journal of Biological Sciences. doi.org/10.7150/ijbs.89480.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240220/e2809cLaboratory-testiclese2809d-could-solve-male-infertility-mysteries.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos