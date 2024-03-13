New coronavirus vaccine reduces risk of virus-related heart failure and blood clots, study finds | Medical research





A large study shows that getting the coronavirus vaccine significantly reduces the risk of potentially dangerous blood clots associated with heart failure and infections for up to a year. Researchers analyzed the health records of more than 20 million people in the UK, Spain and Estonia and found consistent evidence that the jab prevents serious cardiovascular complications from the disease. COVID-19 vaccines, including those from Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna, have proven highly effective at preventing severe disease during the pandemic, but drug regulators have also warned some It also recorded an increase in rare heart diseases and clotting disorders. Similar to what is seen with other vaccines such as influenza vaccination. The latest study aims to investigate the overall impact of COVID-19 vaccination, as infection with the virus itself is known to have significant effects. Increases risk of heart failure and various other serious cardiovascular problems. “What we show in this very large study is that vaccinated people have a significantly reduced risk of these complications after contracting COVID-19,” Oxford said Daniel Prieto Alhambra, professor of pharmacoepidemiology and instrumental epidemiology at the university. Senior author of this study. Write in your diary “Heart”Researchers have found that the adenovirus-based coronavirus vaccines made by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Janssen, and the mRNA-based vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, are effective at reducing coronavirus-related symptoms during the first month after infection with the virus. It explains how it was most protective against heart failure and blood clots. . During that period, the risk of heart failure decreased by 55%, and the risk of blood clots in veins and arteries decreased by 78% and 47%, respectively, compared to rates in unvaccinated people. While the protective effects of vaccines wear off over time, people vaccinated against the coronavirus remain at lower risk of coronavirus-related heart failure and blood clots than unvaccinated people for up to a year. Researchers discovered that. Three to six months after infection, the risk of heart failure in vaccinated people was 39% lower than in unvaccinated people, and the risk of blood clots in veins and arteries was 47% and 28% lower, respectively. . Those who were vaccinated between six and 12 months after infection had a 48%, 50%, and 38% lower risk of the same complications, respectively. The protective effect comes from the vaccine reducing the severity of the disease when people experience symptoms such as: groundbreaking infectious diseasewhen a person is vaccinated but the virus takes hold. “The overall message is that if you are vaccinated, your risk of developing cardiovascular disease and thromboembolic complications after infection with COVID-19 is significantly reduced,” Professor Prieto Alhambra said. Stated. “This is very reassuring, especially for people who are at high risk and who are afraid of cardiovascular complications and blood clots.”

