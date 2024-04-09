Ozempic and weight loss procedures: benefits, costs, risks

A woman on a scale (Photo credit: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Universal Images Group (via Getty Images)

The field of weight loss treatment has seen dramatic changes in recent years, with drugs like Ozempic gaining widespread attention and adoption. Everywhere you go, someone seems to be praising these drugs, and many are wondering if they should try weekly injections to lose weight.

The cultural phenomenon surrounding GLP-1 therapeutics like Ozempic is fueled in part by the rapid “slimming” of Hollywood, contributing to social hype and intrigue. With celebrities ranging from A-list actors to reality TV stars openly sharing success stories of GLP-1 therapeutics, and speculation rife about its secret uses, the public has has sparked widespread interest and imitation. This celebrity “endorsement” not only highlights the potential effectiveness of these treatments, but also reinforces the notion that weight loss can be achieved with the right approach, further driving demand for GLP-1 therapeutics. and shape society's perception of obesity management.

Ozempic (semaglutide) injection pen. (Photo credit: Jaap Arrians/NurPhoto, Getty Images) NurPhoto (from Getty Images)

The uptake of GLP-1 therapeutics has been further fueled by extensive marketing efforts, with major pharmaceutical companies investing more than $1 billion to promote their efficacy. That's not without reason. These drugs work by slowing gastric emptying, promoting satiety, and increasing insulin production. In essence, they offer a multifaceted approach to weight loss that closely matches the mechanisms observed with certain weight loss surgeries.

However, despite their effectiveness, the decision to pursue GLP-1 drugs over other weight loss interventions is not always easy. Factors such as cost, long-term patient success, personal preference, and medical history play important roles in determining the optimal treatment approach. Additionally, if you need to lose a certain amount of weight, you may be better off relying on traditional weight loss methods, such as working with a registered dietitian for nutritional advice or increasing your exercise level by going to the gym.

The weight loss treatment landscape is diverse, with options ranging from nonsurgical endoscopic procedures to surgical interventions to injectable medications, as well as dietary and exercise modifications to help patients achieve their weight loss goals. Each approach has its own benefits and considerations, so it is imperative that healthcare providers tailor treatment plans to each individual patient's needs.

Patient education and shared decision-making are important to advance these choices. Having treated obese patients for over 20 years, we have found that the best results are achieved when patients are fully informed about their options, including the potential risks and benefits of each treatment, and are actively involved in the decision-making process. I found out that it can be done. .

ESG belly tightening

Endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty or ESG gastric tightening is a minimally invasive, non-surgical weight loss procedure with benefits including reduced stomach volume and altered intestinal hormonal signaling, leading to increased satiety. and lead to a decrease in appetite. Under anesthesia, the procedure doctor inserts an endoscope (a thin, flexible tube with a camera and special instruments) through the mouth and into the stomach. Using a small suturing device attached to an endoscope, the doctor places multiple sutures along the inside wall of the stomach. These sutures are strategically placed to reduce the size and capacity of the stomach by 70% and create a sleeve-like shape.

ESG Tightening the stomach reduces the size of the stomach, changes intestinal hormone signaling, and … [+] Increased satiety and decreased appetite. Variendo.com

With ESG, average weight loss is 18% of body weight, and in the long term, patients can expect to maintain 16% weight loss for at least 5 years, with 10 years of data also planned. . This non-surgical intervention offers many benefits beyond weight loss, including improved metabolic health, reduced risk of obesity-related complications such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, and improved quality of life. . The risk of serious complications is rare, occurring in less than 2% of cases, and includes the possibility of gastric leakage or strictures.

The procedure itself takes less than 60 minutes, and patients can expect to return to work or exercise habits within one to three days. This helps patients maintain muscle mass even as they lose weight.

The cost of ESG is approximately $12,000. ESG offers a promising option for individuals seeking effective, minimally invasive weight loss solutions, especially when combined with dietary and lifestyle modifications under the guidance of a medical professional.

After weighing all these factors, we find that ESG is the best weight loss treatment option for patients, consistently achieving sustained weight loss of 18-20%. There are no incisions and the procedure can be reversed and repeated as needed. We may also add short-term use of her GLP-1 drug after her 6 months of ESG to help the patient achieve her 25% weight loss.

I began clinical development of the ESG tummy tightening procedure in 2013. Harvard Medical School In 2008 I conducted the world's first ESG case using current technology in 2012. To date, I have performed over 6,000 endoscopic weight loss procedures on him and have recently started a weight loss company. VariendoI offer ESG and other procedures to help my patients lose weight.

gastric balloon

Gastric balloon placement provides another nonsurgical approach to weight loss, with benefits such as reduced gastric volume, increased satiety, and improved portion control. This minimally invasive, 15-minute procedure typically involves inserting a deflated balloon into the stomach, which is then filled with saline to take up space and promote satiety.

Gastric balloon reduces stomach capacity, increases satiety and improves abdominal mass. … [+] Control. Variendo.com

Patients should expect an average weight loss of 10% of their body weight. The long-term success of gastric ballooning depends on significant lifestyle changes and adherence to recommended diets. Usually the device is removed after her 6 months, but patients are at risk of regaining most of their weight by 12 months after balloon removal, so a plan is needed to minimize this.

As with ESG procedures, the risk of serious complications with gastric balloons is rare, with an incidence of less than 2% of cases. However, short-term side effects may include nausea, vomiting, and abdominal discomfort, especially during the adjustment period.

Recovery time is also minimal, taking between 1 and 3 days. In terms of cost, gastric balloon placement may not be covered by insurance and varies widely by provider and location.

bariatric surgery

Bariatric surgery is the most powerful and invasive tool for significant and lasting weight loss. Sleeve gastrectomy for obese patients involves removing a large portion of the stomach to create a small sleeve-like pouch. This limits the amount of food you can take in and reduces the production of hormones that cause hunger.

Patients often lose 25-30% of their body weight. Similar to non-surgical ESG gastric tightening, this surgical intervention can also improve metabolic health, reduce the risk of obesity-related comorbidities, and improve quality of life.

Although bariatric surgery can have great results, it is not without risks. In the long term, complications such as infection, bleeding, gastrointestinal leakage, reflux, and sleeve stenosis can occur up to 20% of the time, and the procedure is irreversible. Lifelong adherence to dietary and lifestyle modifications is essential for long-term success.

Patients should expect to be hospitalized for up to 3 days after surgery and should allow up to 4 weeks off for recovery.

The costs associated with bariatric surgery vary widely depending on factors such as the type of surgery, hospital stay, and post-operative care, and are not always covered by insurance.

However, despite the potential risks and costs, bariatric surgery is a transformative option for individuals suffering from severe obesity to achieve sustained weight loss, improved health outcomes, and an increased sense of overall well-being. provide an opportunity.

Semaglutide

Semaglutide is a drug that belongs to a class of drugs known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1, and is sold under brand names such as Ozempic and Wegovy. These drugs work by mimicking the effects of the hormone GLP-1, which is naturally produced in the body and plays a role in regulating blood sugar levels, insulin secretion, and the feeling of fullness after meals.

Semaglutide offers an attractive option for weight loss, slowing gastric emptying, promoting satiety, and stimulating insulin production. When tolerated, these mechanisms contribute to an average weight loss of approximately 15% and improve metabolic markers, making them an attractive option for individuals suffering from obesity.

However, like other medicines, GLP-1 drugs come with potential risks and side effects, such as nausea and vomiting. Ozempic facial and muscle loss has also been noted in many patients, highlighting the importance of using these medications under the guidance of a weight loss medical professional. Nevertheless, the long-term effects of long-term he GLP-1 drug use remain a topic of ongoing research and debate.

Most patients think that Once you stop taking the injections, your weight will return. This suggests that you will potentially need to take the medication for the rest of your life.

Affordability is also a consideration, as these drugs cost $1,200 per month and may not be covered by insurance plans. Patients will have to pay $24,000 a year out of pocket for the drug, which they are expected to take forever, which could be a barrier to access for some.

The large number of options available, from endoscopic procedures to surgical interventions to injectable drugs, requires careful consideration and patient involvement. Each approach has its own benefits and considerations, highlighting the importance of individualized treatment plans tailored to each individual patient's needs. ESG Whether it's gastric tightening, gastric ballooning, bariatric surgery, or semaglutide, the end goal remains the same. It is about improving the health and well-being of patients in the fight against obesity. It is also important to consider the socio-economic impact of these treatments, the costs of not treating this disease, and the potential health disparities that are so relevant to this discussion. Ultimately, by prioritizing patient education and shared decision-making, healthcare providers can empower individuals to make informed choices and embark on a successful weight loss journey.