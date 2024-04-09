WHO warns of viral hepatitis infection that claims 3,500 lives every day







The report, released at the World Hepatitis Summit, highlights that testing and treatment uptake remains stagnant, despite improved tools for diagnosis and treatment and lower product prices. Masu. However, with swift action, achieving the WHO elimination goal by 2030 should still be achievable. It is now taken.

The estimated number of deaths from viral hepatitis has increased from 1.1 million in 2019 to 1.3 million in 2022, according to new data from 187 countries. Of these, 83 percent were caused by hepatitis B and 17 percent by hepatitis C. Hepatitis B and C infections account for 3,500 deaths worldwide, the release added.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “This report highlights an alarming situation: Despite progress being made in preventing hepatitis infection worldwide, too few people are being diagnosed and treated for hepatitis. “As a result, the number of deaths is increasing,” he said, adding, “WHO is fully committed to providing assistance.” Countries must use all tools at their disposal, at an affordable price, to save lives and change this trend. ”

According to the latest WHO estimates, 254 million people will be infected with hepatitis B and 50 million with hepatitis C by 2022. Half of the burden of chronic hepatitis B and C infection is among people aged 30 to 54 years, and 12% is among children under 18 years of age. Year. The announcement also said that men account for 58% of all cases.

Although new incidence estimates indicate a slight decrease compared to 2019, the overall incidence of viral hepatitis remains high. The number of new infections in 2022 will be 2.2 million, down from 2.5 million in 2019.

These include 1.2 million new hepatitis B infections and nearly 1 million new hepatitis C infections. More than 6,000 people are newly infected with viral hepatitis every day.

The revised estimates are derived from enhanced data from national prevalence surveys. They also show that preventive measures such as vaccination and safe injections, as well as expanded hepatitis C treatment, are contributing to reducing incidence.

Across all regions, only 13% had been diagnosed with chronic hepatitis B infection at the end of 2022, and about 3% (7 million people) were receiving antiviral therapy. Regarding hepatitis C, 36% were diagnosed and 20 were receiving antiviral therapy. percent (12.5 million) were receiving curative treatment.

These results fall far short of the global goal of treating 80 percent of people with chronic hepatitis B and C by 2030. However, it shows small but consistent improvements in diagnostic and treatment coverage since the last reported estimates in 2019. Specifically, hepatitis B diagnosis increased from 10% to 13% and treatment increased from 2% to 3%; hepatitis C diagnosis increased from 21% to 36% and treatment increased from 13% to 20%. increased.

The burden of viral hepatitis varies by region. The WHO Africa Region is responsible for 63 per cent of new hepatitis B infections, but despite this burden, only 18 per cent of newborns in the region receive hepatitis B vaccination at birth. In the Western Pacific region, which accounts for 47% of hepatitis B deaths, treatment coverage for people diagnosed with hepatitis B is only 23%, too low to reduce mortality.

Bangladesh, China, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russian Federation, and Vietnam collectively bear almost two-thirds of the global burden of hepatitis B and C. Achieving universal access to prevention, diagnosis and treatment By 2025, in parallel with strengthening efforts in the African region, to get the global response back on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Achieving the goals in these 10 countries is essential.

Despite the availability of affordable generic drugs for viral hepatitis, many countries fail to procure drugs at such low prices.

Price disparities continue to exist both within and within WHO regions, with many countries paying prices above global standards, even for drugs that are off-patent or included in voluntary licensing agreements. are paying. For example, tenofovir for the treatment of hepatitis B is off-patent and available at the global standard price of $2.40 per month, but only seven of the 26 reporting countries paid below the standard price. It was only.

Similarly, a 12-week course of pan-genotypic sofosbuvir/daclatasvir to treat hepatitis C is available at a global standard price of $60, but according to the WHO, out of 24 reporting countries, only Only four countries have paid the price.

Service delivery remains intensive and vertical, and many affected people still face out-of-pocket costs for viral hepatitis services.

Only 60 percent of reporting countries provide testing and treatment services for viral hepatitis completely or partially free of charge in the public sector. Economic protection is low in the African region, with only about one-third of reporting countries providing these services free of charge.

This report outlines a series of actions to advance a public health approach to viral hepatitis, aimed at accelerating progress towards ending the epidemic by 2030.

These include: Expanding access to testing and diagnosis. Moving from policy to implementation for fair treatment. Strengthen primary care prevention efforts. Simplify service delivery and optimize product regulation and supply. Development of investment projects in priority countries. Mobilize innovative financing. Use improved data for action. and engage affected communities and civil society to advance research to improve diagnostics and potential treatments for hepatitis B.

Funding for viral hepatitis, both at the global level and in dedicated national health budgets, is insufficient to meet the needs.

