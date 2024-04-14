Health officials warn of measles outbreak in Los Angeles County





Los Angeles County health officials on Saturday issued an exposure alert after a tourist infected with measles visited Universal Studios and several other locations in the county between March 30 and April 1. uttered. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced in a news release that it received a notification from the California Department of Public Health of a nonresident traveler who visited Los Angeles. Over a dozen locations Those three days were primarily spent at the Sheraton Hotel on West Century Boulevard near Universal City and Los Angeles International Airport. According to health officials, this person visited the following locations: Saturday, March 30th: Sheraton Gateway Hotel Gym — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles 90045 (5:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.)

Denny’s – 5535 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles 90045 (Hours TBA)

Universal Studios – 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City 91608

Buca di Beppo – 1000 Universal Studios Blvd., Universal City 91608 (approximately 12 p.m.)

Cletus' Chicken Shack at Universal Studios — 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City 91608 (approximately 4 p.m.)

Universal Studios Lard Lad Donuts and EC Food Truck — 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City 91608 (hours TBA)

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams — 445 N. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills 90210 (hours TBA)

Sheraton Gateway Hotel — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles 90045 Sunday March 31st: Sheraton Gateway Hotel Gym — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles 90045 (5:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.)

Jack in the Box — 1127 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood 90301 (around 11 a.m.)

Santa Monica Pier — Santa Monica 90401

Pier Gear — 380 Santa Monica Pier #1, Santa Monica 90401 (hours not yet determined)

El Torito Mexican Restaurant — 13715 Fiji Way, Marina Del Rey 90292 (6pm – 8pm)

Sheraton Gateway Hotel — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles 90045 Monday, April 1st: Sheraton Gateway Hotel — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles 90045

Denny’s – 5535 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles 90045 (Hours TBA) Additional possible exposure locations are still being investigated. Health officials encouraged anyone who was at any of the exposure sites that day to check whether they have been vaccinated against measles. Measles is a highly contagious disease that causes a rash and other serious symptoms that can be life-threatening for certain people. If a person is not vaccinated and has never had measles before, he or she is at risk of developing symptoms within 1 to 3 weeks after being exposed to measles. “Measles can spread through the air and through direct contact and cause serious illness even before people know they are infected,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said in a news release. The disease is “very contagious for those who are infected,” it added. There is no immunity to that. ” Infants, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, Increased risk of complications from measlesaccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Los Angeles health officials said infected people should contact their health care provider and anyone who develops symptoms should “stay home and avoid school, work, and large gatherings.” The CDC recorded There have been 121 measles cases so far this year.a sharp increase compared to 2023 numbers. relevant public health experts;. In 2024, 82% of cases were unvaccinated or patients with unknown vaccination status, and 56% of cases resulted in hospitalization. California has the strictest school vaccine laws in the country. 6 Until 2024. 300 people exposed A child infected with the virus was seen at a hospital in Sacramento and then at the University of California, Davis Medical Center this month.

