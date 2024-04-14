Hypertensive disorders during pregnancy are strongly associated with cardiovascular mortality after childbirth





Rutgers Health researchers have found that hypertensive disorders during pregnancy are strongly associated with fatal cardiovascular disease during the first year of life. Some hypertensive diseases that can cause dangerous high blood pressure during pregnancy include: Chronic hypertension, gestational hypertension, preeclampsia without severe features, preeclampsia with severe features, overlap of preeclampsia and eclampsia -; all women except those with gestational diabetes are different from those with normal blood pressure. In comparison, it was associated with a doubled risk of fatal cardiovascular disease. Eclampsia, a condition in which a hypertensive disorder causes seizures, was associated with an almost 58-fold increase in fatal cardiovascular disease, according to a study published in . Pediatric and perinatal epidemiology. “Maternal and postpartum mortality rates in the United States are high and rising compared to other high-income countries,” said lead author Rachel Lee, a data analyst at Rutgers University Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “More than half of cardiovascular disease-related deaths are preventable.” school. “This study provides new information about how each hypertensive disease is associated with deadly cardiovascular disease, and encourages health care providers to more closely monitor patients with such complications. , you can develop strategies to stay healthy postpartum.” Researchers used the National Readmission Database to examine pregnancy-related mortality rates among women ages 15 to 54 from 2010 to 2018. Data from more than 33 million delivery admissions identified hypertensive disorders in 11 percent of patients, but the number increased over time. In 2010, 9.4 percent of patients in the study had gestational hypertension. By 2018, this number had increased by more than half to 14.4 percent. As this country becomes better at predicting, diagnosing and treating pre-eclampsia, the risk of death for individual patients with the disease is decreasing. ”

Kande Ananth, chief of the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and senior author of the study, said: Unfortunately, the rapid increase in the number of patients developing chronic hypertension has more than compensated for the improved ability to treat it, Ananth said. “Chronic hypertension is rapidly increasing among people of childbearing age, but optimal treatment strategies remain uncertain,” he said. “Although we are treating more pregnant women with mild hypertension with antihypertensive drugs, many questions remain about the correct definition of hypertension in pregnancy compared to non-pregnant women.” Pregnant women with hypertensive disorders, especially those with a history of hypertension, require high-quality care because heart disease and related cardiac symptoms can be confused with symptoms common in normal pregnancy. Study authors said delayed diagnosis was associated with increased rates of preventable complications. Early detection and optimal treatment of hypertensive disorders, especially preeclampsia and eclampsia, are extremely important for the primary prevention of maternal stroke. The researchers concluded that guidelines for continued care for up to a year after birth are needed for each hypertensive disease. sauce: Reference magazines: Lee, R. other. (2024). Pregnancy-related mortality due to cardiovascular disease: The impact of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. Pediatric and perinatal epidemiology. doi.org/10.1111/ppe.13055.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240413/Hypertensive-disorders-in-pregnancy-strongly-associated-with-cardiovascular-mortality-after-giving-birth.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos