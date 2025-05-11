



Cancer before age 50 is rare, but is on the rise in the US, and researchers want to know why. Related Videos above: New government research in 2040A shows that the most complete picture of early onset cancer doubles, with the biggest increase being breast, large intestine, kidney and uterine cancer. Scientists at the National Cancer Institute looked at data that included more than 2 million cancers diagnosed in people aged 15 to 49 between 2010 and 2019. Approximately 63% of early-onset cancers were among women. “These types of patterns generally reflect something ongoing,” said Tim Rebbeck of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, who studied cancer risk and was not involved in the study. “We need to fund research that will help us understand,” the findings were published Thursday in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Cancer Research Association. Researchers compare the predicted cancer rates for 2019 based on the 2010 rate. There were 2,000 colorectal cancers compared to what was expected based on 2010 rates. There were 1,800 kidney cancers and 1,200 additional uterine cancers. Durability, mortality was not increased in most cancers in the younger adult age group, but colorectal, uterine and testicular cancers. The large database used for the investigation does not contain information on risk factors or access to care. There are a lot of theories and a big meeting is planned later this year to bring together experts from the area. “Some of these cancer types are known to be related to excess weight, so one of the main hypotheses is increasing the rate of obesity. Possible explanations. Pregnancy and breastfeeding are known to reduce risk. This is not a uniform trend for all Kansel. Cancer rates in people under the age of 50 are declining in more than 12 different types of cancer, with the biggest reduction in lung and prostate cancer. Smoking has been declining for decades and explains the decline in lung cancer in young adults. Supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Education Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Cancer before age 50 is rare, but is on the rise in the US, and researchers want to know why. Related Videos above: This particular type of cancer could double by 2040 A new government survey provided the most complete picture of early onset cancer, finding that the biggest increase is in breast, colorectal, kidney and uterine cancer. Scientists at the National Cancer Institute looked at data that included more than 2 million cancers diagnosed in people aged 15 to 49 between 2010 and 2019. Of the 33 cancer types, 14 cancers were increasing in at least one younger age group. Approximately 63% of early-onset cancers were among women. “These types of patterns generally reflect something ongoing,” said Tim Rebbeck of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, who studied cancer risk and was not involved in the study. “We need to fund research that will help us understand.” The findings were published Thursday in Cancer Discovery, the journal of the American Cancer Research Association. How many extra cancers are we talking about? The researchers compared cancer rates in 2019 to what is expected based on the 2010 rate. Breast cancer accounted for the largest share of excess cancer, earning about 4,800 additional cases. There were 2,000 colorectal cancers compared to what was expected based on 2010 rates. There were 1,800 kidney cancers and 1,200 additional uterine cancers. Reassured, there was an increase in mortality rates in colon, uterine and testicular cancers, but most cancers in the younger adult age group did not increase in mortality rates. Why is this happening? The explanation takes more research. The large database used for the investigation does not contain information on risk factors or access to care. There are a lot of theories, and a big meeting will be planned later this year to bring together experts from the area. “Some of these types of cancer are known to be related to excess weight, so one of the main hypotheses is to increase the rate of obesity,” said Prime Minister Meredith Shields of the National Cancer Institute. Advances in cancer detection and changes in screening guidelines may lie behind some early diagnosis. In the case of breast cancer, the tendency towards women with first children at older ages is a possible explanation. Pregnancy and breastfeeding are known to reduce risk. It's not a uniform trend for all cancers This hasn't happened all over the place. Cancer rates in people under the age of 50 are declining in more than 12 types of cancers with the greatest reduction in lung and prostate cancer. Tobacco smoking has been declining for decades, explaining the decline in lung cancer in young adults. The reduction in prostate cancer is likely linked to updated guidelines that discourage daily prostate-specific antigen testing in young men due to concerns about overtreatment. ___ The Associated Press School of Health Sciences is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institution's Science and Education Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. AP is solely responsible for all content.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcra.com/article/cancer-before-age-50-increasing-new-study-types/64733285 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos