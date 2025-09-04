Health
Loss of smell appears as an early behavioral sign of Alzheimer's disease
New research reveals that immune cells attack odor-related brainstem nerve fibers, attacking odor losses on the earliest detectable signs of Alzheimer's disease and potential windows of early diagnosis.
study: Early locus coeruleus noradrenergic axonal loss promotes olfactory dysfunction in Alzheimer's disease. Image credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com
Recent research on Natural Communication Examining how early loss of brainstem localized cerebral gut (LC) affects olfactory dysfunction in Alzheimer's disease (advertisement).
Decreased olfactory sensitivity in Alzheimer's disease
AD is the most severe dementia characterized by β-amyloid (Aβ), microtubule-associated protein tau aggregation, and extracellular deposition of Aβ plaque formation. Importantly, successful treatment relies heavily on early diagnosis as much as possible. It is therefore important to develop a detailed understanding of the mechanisms that precede the initial onset of cognitive symptoms.
LC-NA systems are particularly affected in the early stages of AD. Aberrant tau hyperphosphorylation (PTAU) was first detected at this site, and researchers began focusing primarily on the effects of PTAU on LC physiology. Conversely, there is little literature on the effect of Aβ on LC dysfunction. Forebrain norepinephrine (NA) regulates a variety of physiological processes and is almost entirely derived from LC.
Symptomatically, early onset of AD is often marked by olfactory dysfunction, and patients remain cognitively normal otherwise. Despite the general prevalence of reduced olfactory sensitivity in the case of AD, the exact mechanism of action remains unknown.
About the research
AppNL-GF Mouse strains were selected and pathogenic Aβ was enhanced by incorporating three distinct mutations associated with AD. Male and female mice were used at ages of 1, 2, 3, and 6 months. AppNL-GF Mice were crossed with DBH-CRE mice to manipulate the locus dura worm – noradrenaline system. AppNL-GF Mice also crossed LC axons and global TSPO knockouts that maintain normalized olfactory behavior.
Mice brain tissue was fixed and exposed to immunostaining analysis. Three-dimensional (3D) images of these samples were acquired via confocal microscopy. Z-stack images of 8 microglia per mouse were obtained from three animals per group of external brain bed layers.
Net fiber density, IBA1-microglia, and NAB228-Aβ-plaque regions were quantified. Colocalization of phosphatidylserine (PS) over the internet+ LC Axon, C1Q online+ LC axons, milk fat globules-egf factor 8 protein (MFG-E8)+ Translocator protein 18 kDa (TSPO) for LC Axon and Iba1+ Microglia were analyzed. Colocalization was determined by volume and normalized to net axonal density.
Brain tissues from nine healthy unaffected humans, eight precursor AD subjects, and six AD patients were obtained from the Brain Bank in Munich. Demographic details of all subjects were collected.
Survey results
In the current study, early LC axonal degeneration, particularly to the olfactory bulb (OB), began 1-2 months in APPNL-GF mice. Compared to wild-type (WT) animals, 1 month Appnl-GF mice exhibited unchanged LC axonal density and gradually changed. For example, when mice were 2 months old, they suffered 14% fiber loss, progressing to 27% at 3 months and 33% at 6 months.
Furthermore, LC axons began to degenerate in the piriform cortex, hippocampus, and mid-in prefrontal cortex between 6 and 12 months. At 3 months of age, neither the density of choline-acetyltransferase (CHAT+) nor the density of serotonergic transporter (SERT+) neurites has been recorded. These findings suggest that the axonal loss of OBs was specific to the LC-NA system at this age.
The internal cervical layer of the OB was determined to be the area with the most prominent axonal loss, followed by the external cervical layer. OB microglia increased between 2 and 3 months even without significant Aβ plaque deposition.
The current study emphasizes LC fiber loss independent of extracellular Aβ amount. A consistent olfactory phenotype was detected in APPNL-GF Three-month-old mice may be considered the earliest behavioral symptoms associated with AD. For all odors tested, a reduction in NA release was estimated in APPNL-GF mice compared to WT animals. These findings were validated in immunohistochemical assays.
Different effects on mitral cell membrane potential were observed in WT and APPNL-GF mouse. The findings of patch clamps confirmed that clozapine-N-oxide (CNO) applications readily activate LC neurons. However, activation of chemically hereditary LC did not rescue olfactory behavior and emphasized the structural-to-function dependence on intact axons. Experimental findings strongly demonstrated the structure and function relationship of LC axons in OBs in the lysis context.
Microglial RNA Sequences (RNA-seq) Isolated from OBS of WT and APPNL-GF Two months of mice were performed. This sequence analysis revealed an increase in microglial cells isolated from Bulbi of APPNL-GF animal.
Gene ontology analysis showed that several genes play a role in synaptic and plasticity, while only two differentially expressed genes were associated with phagocytosis. Functional assays including in vitro Acquisition and In vain Colocalization of CD68 showed an increase in phagocytic activity. More Net+ Immunosignal was recorded in a single microglial cell of APPNL-GF Mice compared to WT animals show further increased phagocytic activity. In the current study, an increase in phagocytic activity of APP was observed.NL-GF Mice compared to WT animals of the same age.
OB LC axons showed increased PS externalization and MFG-E8 decoration, marking microglia phagocytosis. LC hyperactivity was linked to CA2+– Dependent PS externalization, provides mechanical triggers for clearance. There is no major change in the net in complement component 1q (c1q)+ App obs axonNL-GF Mice compared to WT mice.
Experimental findings showed that microglial phagocytosis of Na axons in OBs may be the underlying cause of progressive early axonal loss in APP.NL-GF mouse. Overexpression of the LC-restricted app was sufficient to induce loss of OB axons and hypoosmotic syndrome, confirming the causal relationship.
In the current study, an increase in TSPO signal in OBS in patients with precursor AD may also be observed, reflecting an increase in microglial density rather than single cell activation.
Conclusion
The current study highlighted that the underlying mechanism of hypoosmotic syndrome may be an underestimated sensory disorder of AD. In the future, combined evaluations including olfactory tests and CSF and blood biomarkers could be used for previous AD diagnosis. This combined approach can also be used to predict disease progression and outcomes.
Journal Reference:
- Meyer, C. Etal. (2025). Early locus draretic noradrenergic axonal loss promotes olfactory dysfunction in Alzheimer's disease. Natural Communication 16:7338. https://doi.org/10.1038/S41467-025-62500-8. https://www.nature.com/articles/S41467-025-62500-8
|
