



Things you need to know about the flu vaccine Florida's flu season usually starts in September or October. I recommend the vaccine. and autumn At the corner MichiganNow is the time to start your plan. Flu shot – The key to staying healthy during the year Flu seasonsays medical experts. Recommended by health experts Get vaccinated For influenza or influenza in September or October, First The start of flu season, Mayo Clinic and Disease Control Center And prevention is said. Flu season In the US Usually it runs The CDC and Cleveland Clinic said they peaked in winter from October to May and between December and February. Flu shots are very important Lifesaving Protection According to the American Lung Association, it prevents the spread of the flu to your loved ones, despite the severe illness. You can get vaccinated at local pharmacies and other health agencies Michigan all over. Shots are free or low cost on most insurance plans. Here's what you need to know about the flu: When should I get a shot of flu? The sooner you get a flu shot, the more recommended by health experts. The CDC advises you that you will need to get vaccinated from the flu by the end of October. When will the flu season begin? Flu season It's starting In the fall, usually in October, says Cleveland Clinic. Influenza season tends to peak in the winter months between December and February, according to the CDC. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> What is influenza? Influenza is a common respiratory condition obtained from influenza viruses, Cleveland Clinic said. Where can I get flu shots? Check with your local pharmacy, clinic, or health department to set up your flu shot. Many healthcare providers offer walk-ins and appointments. How long does the flu season last? The flu season continues in spring and usually slows down in May, says Cleveland Clinic, but the flu virus can spread all year round. Who should get a flu shot? CDC recommends Everyone is vaccinated against the flu for more than six months. People at high risk of influenza include: Adults over 65 years old

Individuals with chronic health conditions

Children under 5 years old

Pregnant woman How much does a flu shot cost? Flu shots can be free or low cost with most insurance options. Does RFK Jr. support the flu vaccine? June, Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices Approved flu vaccines for most people. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has signed an order this summer calling for the removal of thimeromonkeys, a preservative from all vaccines, including the flu vaccine, due to the presence of mercury. Vaccine skeptics suggest that preservatives can cause autism. The FDA says research I do not support that theory. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention Briefing Documents edited by staff and posted on its website was 96% of all cases between 2024 and 2025. Influenza vaccine In the US, thimerosal was already free. Please contact Jenna Prestinzi: [email protected].

