Health
Have you received a second dose of COVID vaccine? Think of a sick day because of side effects.
Scheduled for the second dose COVID-19 vaccine??
Some people have experienced a reaction after the first shot, Side effects According to the US Food and Drug Administration, it usually occurs when you jab your arm twice and then use either the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine or the Moderna vaccine.
So what should a person receiving a second dose expect? Should you take a break from work?
According to Dr. Reynold Panettieri, Vice-President of Translation Medicine and Science at Rutgers University, people can anticipate some minor side effects, especially with the second dose.
Mild reactions can last for several days, ranging from “injection site pain, malaise, headache, myalgia, chills, arthralgia, fever”. FDA..
And experts say that people who can afford the holidays may want to consider doing so, even though the vaccine has proven to be overwhelmingly safe.
Dr. Kanad Mukaji, an assistant professor at Rowan University’s School of Osteopathic Medicine, said: “If side effects occur after the second dose, we don’t know exactly how early or late they will be, so if you have the ability to do so, you should have that cushion.”
In New Jersey, according to state COVID-19, there are 1,470,941 vaccinations, including 1,058,573 first doses and 412,118 second doses. Dashboard..
Reported side effects scared some people.And experts say that many people hesitate to vaccinate, probably because of concerns about side effects. Skip getting vaccinated..
However, Panettieri emphasized that the vaccine has so far proven to be safe.
“What’s the profit here? I think the public must be aware that these are incredibly safe vaccines,” he said.
Other health professionals continue to emphasize the same message: Serious side effects Very rare.
When it comes to vaccination of the entire population, “allergic reactions will occur,” Panettieri said. However, the majority of incidents are minor.
There are some reports of severe and even life-threatening reactions after some vaccinations, including immune thrombocytopenia. National Institute of Cardiopulmonary Blood..
This condition can “lead to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding” due to “cells that help blood clots due to abnormally low platelet levels.” Mayo Clinic..
The New York Times recently 36 cases of rare blood disorders It occurred after inoculation. Sounds scary, but in context, 36 out of more than 56 million doses. Administration Whole country.
That low rate indicates how safe the vaccine is actually, says Panettieri.
But, although rare, he said, “There were some serious negative effects, so we need to take them into account.”
The New York Times also said that reactions were reported after receiving the vaccination, but it is not yet clear whether the blood disorder is actually vaccine-related.
There is also a report of Anaphylaxis — “Severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reactions” states that “it can release large amounts of chemicals into the immune system and cause shock.” Mayo Clinic..
“Reports of anaphylaxis in Pfizer and Moderna are very rare,” said Mukherjee, who usually provides epipen, benedryl, steroids, and other treatments at vaccination sites in case someone reacts. There is.
There were no deaths from anaphylaxis.
“So what’s the takeaway?” Panettieri said. “The serious adverse effects on the vaccine are very rare.”
He said allergic reactions can occur with any drug or vaccine.
“The amazing thing is … it’s incredibly unlikely to happen,” Panettieri said. “So take it home: this is incredibly safe.”
He said the COVID-19 vaccine is actually safer than the vaccine given to measles and rubella.
“There are about 6 and 100,000 people who are likely to develop (immune thrombocytopenia) from the measles or rubella vaccine,” he explained. “That is, the measles vaccine alone is 60 times a million. Therefore, in reality, the incidence of measles and rubella vaccines is much higher.”
Our journalism needs your support.Please Subscribe today To NJ.com..
Spencer Kent may reach at [email protected]..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]