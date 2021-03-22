Latest coronavirus cases, numbers, vaccinations





Below is the latest news about the fight against the coronavirus in Tennessee. I want to share this important information with the community, so it’s free as usual. Consider subscribing to support our mission. Saturday, March 20 Nashville Announces Transition to Vaccine Phase 2 Mayor John Cooper has announced that Phase 2 of vaccine eligibility will begin on Monday. As a result, Phases 2a and 2b begin. This includes all people over the age of 55, as well as the following groups of critical infrastructure workers: social welfare

Commercial agriculture

Commercial food production

Orthodontic staff

Public transport

traffic

Public infrastructure

Telecommunications

Utility and energy 10,000 People Receive Johnson & Johnson Shots at Nashville Mass Vaccine Event At Nissan Stadium, 10,000 people were scheduled to be vaccinated on Saturday with the help of hundreds of volunteers and healthcare professionals. According to a tweet by Alex Jahangir, chief of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, about 100 doses remained by about 7:15 pm. Other workers at the event said via social media that they would invite them to come to the stadium if they were interested and extend the event by 30 minutes. By 7:53 pm, all 10,000 doses had been given. Those who initially registered their bookings throughout the day, and those who arrived after the scheduled time, had to take shots during the drive-through process. Each received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson. No new COVID-19 data available in both Tennessee and Nashville Starting Saturday, the Nashville Metro Public Health Service no longer offers weekend COVID-19 data updates. Instead, Saturday and Sunday data will be reported on Monday. On March 13, Tennessee began reporting weekend figures the following business day. Friday, March 19 Tennessee reports 1,997 new cases and 28 new deaths On Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced 1,997 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. To date, there are 798,621 cases of coronavirus that have been confirmed or reported to be probable in the state. Tennessee has reported 28 new deaths in the last 24 hours. In total, 11,709 people died in the state as a result of the virus. Tennessee currently has 708 hospitals associated with the coronavirus. The state has reported that 773,817 people have recovered so far. Approximately 7.06 million tests of COVID-19 have been performed, including 26,165 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. Nashville reports 62 new cases, 5 new deaths The Nashville Metro Public Health Service reported 62 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours on Friday. This includes both confirmed and possible cases. Five new confirmed deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. With a 76-year-old woman and three 80-year-old men with underlying health. Currently, there are 1,752 active cases in Davidson County. To date, 852 people in Davidson County have died from COVID-19. This includes both confirmed and possible cases. There are a total of 92,607 cases in Nashville, 90,003 listed as inactive or recovered. Currently, 14% of hospital beds in central Tennessee are available and 16% of ICU beds are available.

