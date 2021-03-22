Connect with us

Health

COVID: 13,846 new cases, more than 386 victims-English

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


(ANSA)-Rome, March 22-Italy has had 13,846 new COVID-19 outbreaks in the last 24 hours, with an additional 386 victims of the virus, the Ministry of Health said Monday.

This was compared to 20,159 cases and 300 new victims on Sunday.

Over 169,196 tests were performed compared to Sunday’s 277,086.

The positive rate increased from 7.2% to 8.1%, an increase of 0.9%.

The number of cases in the intensive care unit increased by 227, and the number of hospitalizations increased by 565.

The number of cases since the outbreak began is currently 3,400,877, and the death toll is 105,328.

Italy is currently positive at 563,067, up 8,605 on Sunday.

Recovery and excretion increased by 32,720 to 2,732,482 in the last 24 hours. (ANSA).

All rights reserved © Copyright ANSA