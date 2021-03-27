Prevention and primary care are closely linked in community health, and this month we will focus on one of the most common preventative measures, screening, especially for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening. “We want to see patient care in a positive way, not responsively,” said RN’s Director of Community Health at Quality Tracy Upton.
Many people with early CRC are asymptomatic, but if their cancer is detected by screening and detected early, CRC is more treatable in 90% of people. Colorectal cancer usually begins as polyps or growth in the walls of the colon or rectum. Some of these polyps can develop into cancer. Those polyps can be treated or removed.
Regular screening will help you find the CRC in the early stages. Therefore, it is important not to delay screening if the provider recommends it.
Note the facts of these colorectal cancers (CRCs):
It is the most preventable, but least preventable form of cancer.
It is the third most common cancer among men and women.
At least 70% of people who develop CRC have no family history.
CRC is increasing in people aged 45-49.
The American Cancer Society recommends regular screening from the age of 45. However, even if you have been screened before, you should still be screened when your healthcare provider recommends it.
When it comes to screening, you have a choice. Colon endoscopy is a visual examination of the colon that uses a scope to look for and remove abnormal growth of the colon and rectum and is performed by a doctor every 10 years. Different types of stool samples are used to detect cancer in DNA and blood. These tests can be done at home, but should be completed more often. Your doctor will recommend which type of test is best for you. All of these methods are covered by most insurance.
Community Health has been recognized by the Federal Office for Health Resources (HRSA) on how successful screening for colorectal cancer has communicated to patients that it is truly effective and life-saving. And the facts prove that spending time on screening can make a difference.
Talk to your GP and ask about colorectal screening. Dr. Bradley Berryhill, Chief Medical Officer of Community Health, said:
