Ovary.Talk about them | Mirage News





Ovary. Talk about them. CAMILLA AND MARC proudly announced the “ovary” in collaboration with Associate Professor Caroline Ford of the Gynecologic Cancer Research Group. “Talk about them” campaign on Monday, April 12th. Creative Director Camilla Freeman-Topper and CEO Marc Freeman lost their mother to ovarian cancer 27 years ago at the ages of 11 and 13, respectively. Motivated by their catastrophic loss, CAMILLA and MARC launched the “ovary”. Talking about them in 2020 will provide recognition and direct research funding for early detection tests led by Associate Professor Caroline Ford of the Gynecologic Cancer Research Group at UNSW Sydney. All dollars raised from this campaign will be sent directly to the A / Prof Caroline Ford team to quickly track the development of groundbreaking early detection tests for the disease. To date, CAMILLA AND MARC has raised an astonishing $ 225,000 to begin further development of early detection tests, allowing the UNSW research group to hire two key female scientists to focus on the study. I made it. This year, CAMILLA AND MARC will release “Ovary” again. With an even bigger philanthropic vision and a solid five-year mission, “Talking about them” will come true with the debut of the new unisex line of limited edition T-shirts and Parker. Study. A / Prof Caroline Ford stated an injection of funding from the first successful year of the ovary. The Talk About Them campaign has allowed UNSW to set up a dedicated team of researchers focused on developing early detection tests for ovarian cancer. “Funding from the campaign has made significant progress in the development of our early detection tests. This funding means a broader focus and our outlook is very positive. In the last 12 months, The team has begun the process of identifying a series of DNA changes specific to ovarian cancer and testing them in the laboratory on patient cells, “says A / ProfFord. “Continuous funding means that blood trials and trials from diverse groups of women will be done more quickly, helping to maximize accuracy and move trials to clinical trials. We hope to be in just a few years from our groundbreaking early detection test. “

