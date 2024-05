Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” Drake Diss Drops

Less than 24 hours after releasing his diss track “Meet the Grahams,” Kendrick Lamar hits Drake once again with the scathing “Not Like Us.”

On Saturday night (May 4), K. Dot released the Mustard-produced track on YouTube, marking his fourth rant against the 6 God, the latest of which “Family Matters” arrived Friday night.

In the hard-hitting “Not Like Us,” Lamar claims that Drake and his “OV Hoe” crew are pedophiles. The artwork that accompanies the song shows an aerial view of Drizzy's mansion outside of Toronto, with red sex offender symbols placed on the house.

“Say, Drake, I heard you like 'em young/You better never go to cell block 1/To any b—- that talks to him and they're in love/Just make sure of him hide your little sister,” Lamar raps about the potential club banger before referencing Drizzy's 2021 album, Certified Lover Boy.

“They tell me Chubbs is the only one with your hands/And partying at the party, playing with his nose now/And Baka's got a weird deal, why is he here?/Certified Lover Boy?” Pedophiles certified.

“Not Like Us” follows Kendrick's “Meet the Grahams,” in which he accuses Drake of being a “deadbeat” father and alleges that the 6 God is hiding another child besides Adonis. “You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, eh, you lied about the other kids hoping for you to come,” Lamar raps, alluding to the fact that Drake has a daughter.

Shortly after Lamar released “Meet the Grahams,” which came just minutes after Drizzy's eviscerating “Family Matters” speech, Drake responded to the claim on his Instagram Story. “Nahhhh wait can someone please find my hidden girl and send her to me,” he jokingly wrote alongside a series of crying face emojis. “These guys are ruined.”

On Friday night, Drake released “Family Matters,” a seven-minute response to Lamar’s diss track “6:16 in LA.” On the track, Drizzy picks up where he left off to finish “Push Ups” and addresses K. Dot's alleged broken relationship with his fiancée Whitney Alford, which he claims is filled with infidelity. Elsewhere, 6 God also alleges that one of Kendrick's children might actually be that of Dave Free, Lamar's pgLang partner. The dissent also shows Drake setting his sights on A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, Future and Rick Ross.

Listen to Lamar’s “Not Like Us” on YouTube below.

