Important message from Paul Gross on Monday’s melanoma

I’m always grateful that I was born on my mother’s skin … she has a darker skin tone than tanned and has never experienced skin cancer in her life. On the other hand, my deceased father had very clean skin. It caused all sorts of problems later in his life, coupled with widespread sunlight when he was stationed in San Juan, Puerto Rico during World War II. He removed some skin cancers from his head, face and ears, and aggressively removed many other precancerous lesions. Every few months, he seemed to come back from a dermatologist with a bandage on his face and entire scalp. I am very grateful that I never had to experience this. Until I do. Last winter, I had a scab next to my head and didn’t want to heal. I finally went to see a dermatologist, and he decided to carve it out and biopsy it. Fortunately, the biopsy was negative for the cancer, which was identified as actinic keratosis … skin damage from sunlight. If left untreated, it is very likely to turn into skin cancer. This surprised me because I always wear baseball and golf hats outside. But the doctor told me that sun damage could have happened when I was young. Advertising I’m writing this to beg you to get anything that isn’t normally checked out on your skin, face, or head. Melanoma is the worst skin cancer you should be afraid of. According to the American Cancer Society, it is detected early and is 99% curable. However, when melanoma spreads locally, its cure rate drops to 66%, and when it spreads far in the body, its chances of survival drop to 27%. Like most cancers, you need to catch this early. If you don’t see a dermatologist, at least have your partner or family look at the hard-to-see parts of your body from time to time. Here’s what to look for. Thanks to the Canadian Skin Cancer Foundation for putting together this great graphic … this is the best I’ve seen (by the way, “greater than 6mm” is bigger than the size, pencil eraser). Advertising WDIV

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit-All rights reserved.

