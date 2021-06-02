Most skin cancers can be treated if diagnosed early | McLaren Healthcare News





June 1, 2021

Author: John Ortega “We want to treat squamous cell carcinoma early, especially if it’s on the head or neck.” May is National Skin Cancer Awareness Month and a good opportunity to learn about basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). Neither gives people the same level of fear as melanoma, but they are much more often diagnosed with melanoma. Melanoma is often referred to as the most serious type of skin cancer because it can spread from the outer layers of the skin to other organs in the body. About 7,200 people are expected to die in the United States this year. However, squamous cell carcinoma is projected to kill more than 15,000 Americans in the meantime. “Skin squamous epithelial cancers are generally not fatal unless they spread to other areas,” said a certified physician specializing in skin care, skin diseases, and skin cancer and affiliated with McLaren Glazer Lansing. Robin Meshing (DO) states. Adopted by a family doctor in Michigan. “The prognosis for squamous cell carcinoma and basal cell carcinoma is very similar and generally quite good. If detected early, localized control can usually solve the problem.” Approximately 1.8 million SCCs are expected to be diagnosed in the United States this year, about nine times that of melanoma. However, patients who are treated for SCC for the first time have an SCC cure rate of approximately 99%. Because squamous cell carcinoma is not treated early, it causes the most serious health problems when it spreads to nearby lymph nodes. When this happens, patients need to have surgery to remove the cancer, receive radiation therapy, or take immunotherapeutic drugs in certain advanced cases. “We want to treat squamous cell carcinoma early, especially if it’s on the head or neck,” said Dr. Messing. “If the area is more than 2 cm in size and is on the head or neck, it is more likely to spread to the lymph nodes.” Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer and has twice the number of diagnoses as SCC. Thankfully, BCC is rarely fatal. It usually occurs in fair-skinned people who have been exposed to a lot of sunlight or spent a lot of time in a tanning salon. It usually occurs on the neck, head, and arms, but it can also occur on the chest, abdomen, and legs. Early treatment is important because BCC often grows more extensively under the skin than on the surface. “There are several different types of BCC, some of which are more aggressive than others,” said Dr. Meshing. “Usually they are locally aggressive, but we want to treat any type of basal cell carcinoma because we don’t want the superficial ones to become more invasive.”

There are many things you can do when it comes to reducing your chances of getting skin cancer. “Genetics is part of all of us,” said Dr. Meshing. “But protecting yourself with sunscreen, blocking the sun, and taking actions to avoid the sun are very important risk factors that you can control. Some people oppose wearing sunscreen for a variety of reasons. But most of the people I talk to wear hats, SPF clothing.. “

When skin cancer develops, it is important to perform regular visual spot checks on the skin for early treatment. If you are diagnosed with skin cancer and need treatment McLaren Greater Lansing’s Karmanos Cancer Institute For more information, see (517) 913-3890.

