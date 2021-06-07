Michigan confirms first case of human orthohantavirus





Michigan health officials reported the first confirmed human case in the state on Monday. Deadly orthohantavirus.. Mouse-borne illnesses, which U.S. health officials say are not transmitted from person to person, usually infect patients by breathing virus-contaminated air through rodent feces. I will. A confirmed case under investigation by county and state health officials was associated with a woman in Washtenaw County who was “recently hospitalized for severe lung disease caused by the Shinnombre hunter virus.” release From the Michigan Department of Health and Welfare. “This person was most likely exposed while cleaning an unoccupied house that showed signs of active rodent invasion.” You can also get infected by the virus by being bitten by an infected rodent, touching something contaminated with rodent urine, feces, or saliva, or touching your nose or mouth. Eating foods contaminated with infected rodent feces, urine, and saliva can also lead to infection with the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). FDA approves Biogen’s drug for Alzheimer’s disease According to the CDC, the first case involved a Utah man in 1959, but Michigan officials explained that the hantavirus was first associated with hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. Most infections. Has been reported among adults and occurs in spring and summer. Symptoms of this illness include fatigue, fever, muscle aches, headaches, dizziness, chills, and abdominal pain. Late symptoms may include coughing and shortness of breath, with a case fatality rate of about 40%. Some of the symptoms mimic the signs of COVID-19. “By taking precautions and paying attention to their potential, we can prevent and mitigate the risk of orthohantavirus infection,” said Dr. van Luis Marquez, director of health care at Washtonau County Health Department. Stated in a statement. “When cleaning an area that is invaded by rodents, use rubber, latex, vinyl, or nitrile gloves, ventilate for at least 30 minutes before work, and use a disinfectant or chlorine solution before cleaning the area. Please get it completely wet. “ Alexandria Hein of Fox News contributed to this report.

