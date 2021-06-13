6 Robot Helpers Used for Medical Services, Elderly Care, and Social Support – Daily News

This week’s column Last week’s HN question about robots that care for the elderly, He shows that he didn’t want the robot to take care of him.

Take a look at six innovative robots that provide social support. Connection and health services.

Eliquiu: The elderly care robot was developed by Intuition Robotics, an Israeli startup with an office in California. The object is on the table and the light turns on when you call it. It has no face, arms, or legs, but it can mimic the movement of its head and look up to show excitement. Called “she,” this robot is considered a social partner for answering phone calls, reading emails, and playing music. She also encourages users to take medicine and arranges taxis. Elderly users can play games with her, access social media, have on-screen video chats, and suggest music, podcasts, and audiobooks. You can also suggest activities if you are sitting for a long time. Details: https://elliq.com..

Care-O-Bot: The robot has a vague human shape with a round head, arms, hands, trays and rolling base, providing health care, companionship and cognitive stimulation. Not only cooking and cleaning, but also household chores such as food, drink and medicine delivery. The robot can participate in conversations, make emergency calls, and host video conversations. It was designed and implemented in Germany, capable of reacting to gestures such as tilting the head and making other gestures on the body. Details: www.care-o-bot.de/en/care-o-bot-4.html

Kubo: Developed in Japan, Qoobo is a robot pillow with a tail. When you stroke it, the tail swings like “hello”, and you can feel the feeling and comfort of touching a living pet. It can be used not only by elderly people but also by people with pet allergies and those who live in condominiums where pets cannot be kept. Details: www.kickstarter.com/projects/1477302345/qoobo

Robot: This is also a small machine developed in Japan, about the size of a human baby, that navigates the environment, recognizes people, and seeks hugs. Its appearance is thought to be a combination of penguins, owls and teddy bears that can be hugged. When you pick it up, you feel warmth, and when you shake it in your arms, you close your eyes and look asleep. It won the Best Robot Award at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show and is considered noteworthy as it is not designed to do anything. Its purpose is to “recognize you and cause trouble”. Forbes paper. Details: https://lovot.life/en/..

unemployment: This certified medical treatment robot looks like a baby harp seal and weighs as much as a newborn baby. When stroked, open your eyes and move the flipper. It makes a harp seal-like cry, is active during the day, and sleeps at night. Paro has a calming effect on the user and can recognize words such as its name, greetings and praise. When you react to a stroke, it remembers that reaction, and when you stroke it again, it reacts in the same way. Paro was developed in Japan and has been used in Europe since 2003. Studies show that Paro reduces stress on patients and caregivers, improves relaxation and motivation, and enhances sociability with each other and with caregivers. Details: http://www.parorobots.comta

button: The robot was launched in Santa Clarita in 2017 by former tech executive Tom Stevens, whose mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was unable to take care of herself or her Goldendoodle dog. The robot is a realistic-looking puppy named Jenny that responds to touch based on sensors throughout the body. Through voice-launching software, she responds to commands, speaks on demand, responds to her name, and makes a puppy bark based on a recording of a 12-week-old puppy. In early development, Jim Henson’s Creature Shop designed Jennie. Details: https://tombot.com/

Robots and artificial intelligence provide important services to fill the shortage of the elderly. HN Thank you for paying attention to the importance of technology in the field of aging. Very few people want robotic care for the elderly, but the decision may depend on the options available. Please be safe and healthy.

