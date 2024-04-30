The Wesleyan Argus | Consultations with Yu-Chan Chang: spinning paddles and demystifying mathematics

Despite only starting university two years ago, postdoctoral teaching fellow Yu-Chan Chang is known to math students and non-math students alike. His classes, which range from introductory to higher-level math courses, are always full at the end of the course pre-registration period. With carefully crafted lesson plans, relentless encouragement, and a knack for weaving compelling mathematical anecdotes into his lectures, Chang's classes are wildly popular. The Argus recently caught up with him to discuss his journey in the field of mathematics, the intersection of mathematics and table science. tennis in its educational philosophy and the practical application of mathematical training.

The Argus: How long have you been teaching at the university?

Yu Chan Chang: This is my second year at Wesleyan. I started teaching here in the fall of 2022.

A: Can you tell me more about your background before coming to Wesleyan?

YC: I am from Taiwan and came to the United States about 11 years ago to pursue my PhD at Louisiana State University. My first job was after I graduated [as] a postdoc at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. I then moved to Emory University for my second postdoc. Finally, Wesleyan is my third postdoc position.

A: How was your journey in mathematics?

YC: During my undergrad, I initially didn't like math, even though I was a math major. The higher education system in Taiwan is actually different from that in the United States; Instead of declaring their major later during their college journey, students in Taiwan declare their major upon admission to college. In my last year of undergrad I took a course called geometry and that was the turning point for me. I found it so interesting that I continued to pursue a master's degree in Taiwan. As I learned more about advanced mathematics, I became more curious about mathematics and that's when I decided to pursue a PhD. The main motivation for me was that I wanted to know more.

A: That geometry lesson must have been so interesting to you that it completely changed your attitude towards math! Is your research area still related to geometry?

YC: Yes, my research is related to geometry, but not exactly geometry. One of my main research interests is studying a mathematical object called groups. These are abstract objects in mathematics with intriguing properties. We can see this concept for example [simply] in integers because they form the structure of groups with their unique properties.

A: How do you think math relates to real life?

YC: I think the clearest application of math in real life is in simple things like going to the grocery store because you have to add up and figure out how much money you spent, right? And if you buy or invest in stocks, you may also need to use arithmetic and algebra to calculate equations such as return on your investment, future value, and the like. But beyond this basic arithmetic, it is not always easy to observe mathematical applications in practice in everyday life, especially when you talk about pure mathematics.

A: What do you normally do in your daily life, other than math?

YC: I actually spend a lot of time on campus. In addition to calculating and preparing my lectures, I spend a lot of time playing table tennis. I think I spend about 10 hours a week playing table tennis. When I'm busy I spend less time, but generally I play two to three times a week.

A: You sound like a dedicated table tennis player! How long have you been playing table tennis?

YC: I have been playing table tennis since I was 10 years old. I had professional training for a few years, but that stopped when I went to high school. I only picked it up and played it more seriously again when I was doing my bachelor's degree. Before coming to the United States, I also coached table tennis for many years, working with players ages 7 to 12.

A: Do you see parallels between the strategic thinking required in both table tennis and mathematics?

YC: One of my teaching philosophies actually has a lot to do with coaching table tennis. In Taiwan, many people are so serious about table tennis that they push their children to play four to seven hours a day so that they can win prizes in competitions. This obviously puts a lot of pressure on young children, which may eventually cause them to hate table tennis as they grow up. As a coach, I wanted them to continue playing and enjoying the sport. This goal translated into my teaching philosophy in mathematics. I always try to encourage people to learn for themselves and not compare themselves to the progress of others. Ultimately, I want students to know that everyone's learning pace is different and that they can focus on their own interests and learning. In this way, I hope to encourage students to continue taking more classes if they are interested in math, regardless of their learning speed. So that's one of my teaching philosophies; I want people to continue learning and appreciating math.

A: What would you say to students who feel discouraged or intimidated by math?

YC: Honestly, it's normal to be intimidated or afraid of math because it's not always easy. Learning and understanding math takes time, and people often suffer in the process. If you're considering learning math, but you've had a bad experience with math in the past, then I think it wouldn't hurt to try a math class at Wesleyan. If you don't like it after a semester of a math course, that's totally okay. It's actually good that you know what you don't like. That will help you find your path; not everyone has to like math. This will certainly give you a more informed decision.

A: What motivates you to continue teaching?

YC: I like to help people. As a teacher, I want students to know that if they are having difficulty understanding the material, they are always welcome to contact me. My goal in my classes is always to encourage students to always do their best and to help them overcome the fear of failure. I want them to find new joy, curiosity and spark in math.

A: What message or advice would you give to students? It can be general or specific to mathematics.

YC: Let's see. Oh, maybe two things. So most people wonder: why do we learn math? It's not like I'm going to use this every day. I think studying math in this context is akin to going to the gym. Many people go to the gym to exercise, lift weights and the like; most of them aren't trying to compete in the Olympics, right? Their goal is generally more to make themselves healthier and fitter. That is comparable to learning mathematics. It's a way to sharpen your mind. The knowledge in the book is not the most important thing, because you can always find sources online. The training you get when you learn math is essential; it gives you the opportunity to absorb abstract concepts, read difficult material, analyze questions, and discover strategies for solving problems. The skills you build by learning math are important.

The second is that it's okay if you feel like you're not doing as well as you expected in a math class. If you enjoy the process, stay on track. I was never a straight A student. I got B's and C's, but I discovered I enjoyed the process; I like to think and understand abstract concepts. So if you want to satisfy your own curiosity and don't mind the struggle, you should keep going!

