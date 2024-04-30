Stockmeyer Prosciutto recalled, no adverse effects reported





No food product is safe from recall, not even ready-to-eat deli meats. ConSup North America Incorporated, a New Jersey-based company, is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of sliced ​​Stockmeyer prosciutto produced in Germany because it was not properly inspected. Retailers across the country, including stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington, sold the recalled product. The problem was discovered after the German Federal Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety informed the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service that a German producer had shipped them. without benefiting from an equivalent inspection. Here's what we know. No side effects reported, remove the prosciutto Even though there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the product, you should still throw away the recalled product. The USDA is concerned that the recalled product may persist in consumers' or retailers' refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased this product are asked not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the notice states. Various dates and batch numbers affected by the prosciutto recall There are a few things to look for when you start searching your refrigerator or freezer for recalled lots of Stockmeyer prosciutto, including some lot codes and expiration dates. Here's what you should look for: 5.29 oz plastic packages with a Stockmeyer PROSCIUTTO label stating it is a German product

Lot codes: 09118-3A, 09118-3B, 09120-3A, 09120-3B, 13133-3A, 13133-3B, 13104-3A, 13104-3B, 13105-3A, 13105-3B, 13109-3A and 13109- 3B.

Expiry dates: 04/28/2024, 05/26/2024, 7/7/2024, 8/4/2024, 8/11/2024 and 10/7/2024 If your plastic container of Stockmeyer Prosciutto has one of the expiration dates or lot codes listed above, you should probably throw it away or return it to the store of purchase. Any consumers with questions about the recall can contact Luann Servidio, Director of Imports, by telephone at (973)-628-7330 or by email at [email protected].

