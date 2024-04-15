Sensex crash today: Investors lose 6 lakh crore as markets fall. Main reasons why





Sensex crash today: India's benchmark stock indices fell today (April 15), starting the week on a weaker note, following losses in Asian markets. It comes as investor confidence remained weak after Iran's retaliation against Israel raised fears of a wider regional conflict in the Middle East. Sensex was trading down 800 points or 0.86% at 73,468.70 while Nifty50 was at 22,330, down 190 points or 0.84%. Stock market crash: People look at a screen displaying Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

The market capitalization of all BSE listed companies has declined by 6 lakh to 394.68 lakh crore and Nifty PSU Bank, Realty and Media opened with declines of over 2%. Nifty Auto, Financial, Metal, Pharma and Oil & Gas opened with losses between 1-2%.

Iran has launched a drone attack on Israel, less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria killed two Iranian generals in a consular building. This is the first time that Iran has launched a direct military attack against Israel, following which Tel Aviv declared that it had intercepted 99% of the drones and missiles launched by Tehran. Israel praised the success of its defense and said Iranian shots numbered more than 300, but 99 percent of them were intercepted.

Markets in Asia remained cautious and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7% while Japan's Nikkei slipped more than 1%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.8%.

