Entertainment
Olivia Colman speaks out on pay disparities in Hollywood: If I were Oliver Colman | Hollywood
Olivia Colman opens up on the issue of pay disparities that exist in Hollywood. The actor, who is looking forward to the release of his recent comedy Wicked Little Letters, appeared on CNN The Amanpour Hour, where she says that if she were a male actor named Oliver Colman, she would earn a lot more. (Also read: Oscars 2024: From Olivia Colman to Denzel Washington, the most memorable acceptance speeches of all time)
What Olivia said
Speaking about the subject in the interview, Olivia said: “Don't get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors are paid more because they said they were appealing to audiences. And actually, that hasn't been true for decades, but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts.
When asked by the host if she herself was subject to such a disparity despite being an Oscar-winning actress, Olivia replied: “I'm very aware that if I were Oliver Colman, I would earn a lot more than I do. . » . I know of a salary disparity, which is a difference of 12,000 percent.
More details
Olivia won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for The Favorite, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. Since then, she has been nominated twice for the Academy Awards, for Best Supporting Actress in The Father; and best actress for The Lost Daughter. She also won an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing the role of Queen Elizabeth II in Season 4 of the hit Netflix series The Crown.
Olivia was recently seen in Wicked Little Letters, a British dark comedy mystery film directed by Thea Sharrock, also starring Jessie Buckley. The film revolves around a real-life scandal where residents of Littlehampton begin receiving letters filled with hilarious obscenities and profanities that lead to more doubt and chaos in the community.
