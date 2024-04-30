Imran Khan to make comeback in Vir Das' comedy film, produced by 'Mamu' Aamir Khan





Imran Khan became one of every woman's favorite as he made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia Deshmukh. Soon, Imran Khan became the face of romantic comedies and featured in films like I Hate Luv Stories, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, among others. Unfortunately, many of his films failed at the box office and Imran Khan left the industry. His last successful film was the Amir Khan production Delhi Belly.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Imran Khan are linked to each other. Imran is Aamir's nephew, that is, the former is the son of the latter's sister. So, time and again, Aamir Khan has extended his support to Imran and even helped him overcome his professional difficulties. And it seems that Aamir Khan will once again help Imran Khan in his comeback.

Also Read: Mahira Khan Is Impressed By Arijit Singh's Modesty After He Shouts Out To Her, She Writes 'Wah'

Imran Khan finally makes a comeback in the Hindi film industry

Imran Khan has reportedly finalized the film through which he will make his comeback to the Hindi film industry. His last film was Katti Batti in 2015, after which he retired from the industry. According to reports from Peeping Moon, a source close to Imran revealed that the actor has already signed a film, Happy Patel, which will be directed by ace actor Vir Das.

The source also added that Aamir Khan is producing the film and the shooting has already started in Goa. Imran will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the film. This film also marks the debut of Vir Das as a director. Speaking about Imran's return, the insider added:

“Imran has finally finalized his comeback plan, almost eight months after hinting at the possibility of returning to films last year. He will star in and as Happy Patel in an offbeat comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film is a laugh-riot and is set in a familiar yet uniquely fresh world, reminiscent of Imran's previous works. Filming has already begun in Goa.

Suggested Read: Rajan Shahi asked Hina Khan to leave the set of 'YRKKH' as she refused to support Shivangi Joshi as a lead

Personal life of Imran Khan

On the personal front, Imran Khan separated from his wife, Avantika Malik. The two were childhood friends and got married in 2011, but a few years later, in 2019, the couple separated. After that, Imran remained single for a few years but is now in a stable relationship with Lekha Washington. Speaking about his relationship with Lekha, Imran said:

“The speculation that I am romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I have been divorced and separated since February 2019. Lekha and I became close during lockdown, a year and a half after my separation from Avantika and almost a year after she separated from her partner, not her husband, as was widely reported, there is this narrative that Lekha is a homewrecker, which infuriates me, because not only is it misogynistic, but it also takes away my free will as an individual.

Let us know your views on Imran Khan's return to the industry.

Next Read: Ranbir Kapoor misses his daughter, Raha on the sets of 'Ramayana', performs THIS heart-melting move for her

GREAT NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a single story. Get the app

GREAT NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a single story. Choose your Android or IOS (Apple) device

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/imran-khan-to-make-his-comeback-in-vir-das-directorial-comedy-film-produced-by-mamu-aamir-khan-51691 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos