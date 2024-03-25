Several Hollywood Hills homes marked red due to landslide threat





Another storm hit Southern California on Sunday, bringing periods of heavy rain and strong winds in various parts of the region. The ground in parts of SoCal is oversaturated due to multiple storms that have hit the region so far during the winter, sparking concerns about dangerous mudslides and debris flows. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed there was ground movement in an area of ​​the Hollywood Hills. Three houses have been red-tagged due to the threat of a landslide coming directly from behind the houses. There is a collapsed hillside behind the houses marked in red, causing mud and debris to infiltrate the rear of the properties. Even though Southern California has experienced a multi-year drought, the additional wet weather could reactivate landslides in areas where the ground has not moved in a long time. They stop moving during a multi-year drought, local geologist Mike Phipps told KTLA 5's Rachel Menitoff. Now they might start moving again. Hillside collapse in the Hollywood Hills caused by oversaturated soil. The Los Angeles Fire Department marked three area homes on March 24, 2024. (KTLA)

Hillside collapse in the Hollywood Hills caused by oversaturated soil. The Los Angeles Fire Department marked three area homes on March 24, 2024. (KTLA)

A Sky5 view of road damage in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on February 29, 2024. (KTLA)

A Sky5 view of road damage in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on February 29, 2024. (KTLA)

Following a destructive rainstorm that hit Southern California, a massive landslide threatens a neighborhood in Rancho Palos Verdes on February 8, 2024. (KTLA)

Following a destructive rainstorm that hit Southern California, a massive landslide threatens a neighborhood in Rancho Palos Verdes on February 8, 2024. (KTLA)

A landslide ravaged the backyard of a home in Sherman Oaks on March 13, 2024. (KTLA)

A house is red-tagged after a mudslide in Sherman Oaks on March 13, 2024. (KTLA)

A house is red-tagged after a mudslide in Sherman Oaks on March 13, 2024. (KTLA)

Photos showing damage caused by a mudslide in Torrance. Photos were shared with KTLA on March 15, 2024. (Jeff Guild)

Photos showing damage caused by a mudslide in Torrance. Photos were shared with KTLA on March 15, 2024. (Jeff Guild)

Oversaturated soils raise concerns about landslides. In Torrance, these homes were red-tagged after city officials discovered structural damage from landslides. These photos were taken on March 15, 2024. (KTLA) Phipps adds that dangerous landslides and debris flows could occur months or even years after a period of wet weather, because water will have had time to infiltrate and destabilize the ground. Parts of Southern California are already on alert due to previous storms continuing to impact the ground. Several houses have been marked in red Palos Verdes Ranch last month, with the Seaview area suffering severe damage from landslides. Several properties in Sherman Oaks And Torrance were also damaged due to soil saturation. Concerns about dangerous mudslides and debris flows will continue to be high as another storm is expected to hit Southern California next weekend. For breaking news, weather, sports and streaming videos, visit KTLA.

