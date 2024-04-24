Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni and Seema Sajdeh Take a Trip to Sydney





“Bollywood Wives” is gearing up for the third season of its hit series. Ahead of the all-new season, the cast of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' flew to Sydney for a fan meet and gala. Maheep shares insight into her trip to Sydney Sharing glimpses from their trip to Australia, Maheep Kapoor shared a series of photos and video clips featuring herself and the other 'Bollywood Wives' on her Instagram account. The post features OG stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni and Seema Sajdeh posing for photos and enjoying Sydney.

The gorgeous ladies radiated grace and glamor in the group photos while Maheep's solo photos showed her dressed in a comfortable outfit as she posed against the backdrop of the Sydney Harbor Bridge. The other members also feature at the scenic spot and have fun on the deck. The post also includes a video of the four ladies having fun inside the car. Maheep wrote in the caption: “Alongside the photos and videos, Maheep captioned: “Fabulous we are taking on Sydney, AU…and it was amazing (sic). » Maheep's girl gang took to the comments section and reacted to the photo. Neelam Kothari wrote “The Fab Four” and a red heart emoji. Bhavana dropped several emojis in the comments section. Meanwhile, Seema commented, “What a trip” with a red heart emoji. About “Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives” The title, “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives”, was changed to “Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives”. Apart from Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, the series will see three more fierce women joining the popular Netflix show. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the first big name to join the cast. This would be the first time audiences will see Riddhima on screen. Shalini Passi is another fierce woman joining the cast. She is an art and design collector and philanthropist. She also has a Bollywood connection as she is considered a close friend of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Kalyani Saha is the third and final addition to the cast of the series. She is an entrepreneur, founder of a luxury silver interior design brand, and a consultant for an international luxury brand according to her Instagram bio. Also Watch: Karan Johar says it was part of 'fate to have met Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan': 'Two pillars…'

