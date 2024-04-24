Malayalam films beat Bollywood at New Zealand box office





Malayalam films are giving Bollywood a run for its money in New Zealand, a trend one industry insider attributes not only to good cinema but also to migration. Two of the three top-grossing Indian films in this year's opening weekend are Malayalam-language films. Both Aadujeevitham-The Goat life and Manjummel Boys achieved the cluba feat of over $100,000 that only Fighter has been able to achieve so far this year. Aavesham has made it a blockbuster trio for Malayalam cinema as all three films are among the top 10 opening weekend results in Aotearoa 2024 so far. Survival drama Aadujeevitham – The Goat is an adaptation of the 2008 bestselling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham, based on the real-life story of a Malayali migrant. The film was released in New Zealand cinemas on March 28 and grossed $103,247 in its opening weekend. At $101,432, survival drama Manjummel Boys, released a month earlier, followed closely. The film is based on a real-life incident around a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi, who decide to vacation in Kodaikanal. Aavesham, released on April 11, earned $68,859 in its opening weekend. The action comedy is based on the story of three students from Kerala who arrive in Bangalore to pursue their studies. Pritesh Raniga of Forum Films, one of New Zealand's largest distributors of Indian films, says regional cinema is booming. 2023 was the year of Tamil films and now 2024, Malayalam films have taken a big step forward. Content is king and they have been doing some really good things recently. I think migration also contributed to the box office of New Zealand cinema. Record numbers of migrants have arrived in New Zealand in the past year following the Covid-19 pandemic. The inclusion of nursing roles in the relatively easy green list residency pathway means that many of these new migrants are nurses and their families, a sector in which Kerala has long sent workers abroad. Sasi Nambissan of the Organization of Hindu Malayalees NZ says content is king and the success of these new films in his country has fueled interest among the Malayali diaspora. After not being able to see films in theaters due to Covid, 2024 started with some very good Malayalam films…this has now brought the audience back to the cinemas. …their criticism on social networks encouraged migrants here to come back and enjoy a theatrical experience rather than waiting for the films to be released on the OTT platform. This is especially commentable when people are going through a cost of living crisis. It's simple, we make good cinema and people will come to see it.

