Everyone in Hollywood is embracing cowboy chic. Could we attend a Horse Girl Summer here in the UK?





Meanwhile, online, these Y2K-loving Gen Z aesthetes have pasted together press clippings of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie into The simple life on their moodboards once again, with the era's lingerie-inspired revivals, Americana gingham blouses and low-cut flares becoming must-have silhouettes to don on TikTok amid the rise of the Cowgirl aesthetic of the '90s 2020. Yes, the out-of-town party girl look will still be fun (and we'll still love the beauty of turn-of-the-century heiresses), but the real date-chick is more encompassing — and maybe better. suitable for the British climate. Go classy over outdoorsy if you're looking for the best country pub bar, and if you have a party to attend, look to Princess Beatrice for inspiration. Having proven her ability to transition from the running track to the red carpet effortlessly on countless occasions, you can't go wrong when you want to look more like B (it's York, not Yonc, in this case). Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Cheltenham, 2024 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Princess Beatrice attends 'The Alchemist's Feast', the inaugural summer party at the National Gallery, 2023 Dave Bennett/Getty Images On the catwalks, cowgirl growls-sperm-Horse-Girl trends have been bubbling for several seasons. On the (Country and) Western front, we saw pastel rodeo jackets at Tom Ford for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, lace handkerchief skirts at Roberto Cavalli a season later and Ralph Laurens returns to ranch style for the season in progress, before achieving excellence with Pharrel's latest men's collection. for Louis Vuitton. Now the creative director of menswear for the heritage house, his line included numerous ponchos, bolo ties and turquoise stone accessories in homage to the gaucho glamor of the United States when it debuted in Paris in January. While for a more English equestrian elegance, it's Versace who have recently revisited riding gear in the form of tweed riding jackets and leather thigh-high boots, with solid basics from Gucci, Dior and Bally for make you dizzy at its resurgence. from spring-summer 2021. COOL COWBOY: Louis Vuitton Men’s Clothing, AW24 Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images HORSE GIRL BOILER: Versace, AW24 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images More regally, for Chanel's Spring 2022 Haute Couture show, Princess Grace of Monaco's granddaughter took it to another level, opening the line of heaven-sent artisan confections, sitting atop a shiny bay horse as she trotted down the catwalk in a sequined black tweed. jacket – riding helmet, jodhpurs and all. As always, if the couture public is happy, it was happy when it came to inaugurating the highest trends, and now with a few seasons of the world's most prominent designers on board, 2024 could be the perfect time for the Horse Girl to really shine.

