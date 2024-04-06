



Cole Brings Plenty, the actor known for his appearance in Yellow stone prequel series 1923was found dead at age 27 after being reported missing and wanted by Kansas police in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident. Johnson County Sheriff said Friday in a press release that deputies were dispatched to an unoccupied vehicle in the area of ​​200th and Homestead Lane. “Officers checked the area and discovered a deceased male in a wooded area, away from the vehicle,” authorities said. “The deceased man has been identified as Cole Brings Plenty, 27.” Investigators and the medical examiner were on scene Friday afternoon and the investigation continues. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said Weekly Entertainment that no additional information was available. A representative for Brings Plenty did not immediately respond to request for comment. Cole brings a lot.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Tuesday, the Lawrence Police Department announcement that he had “submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney for the arrest of Cole Brings Plenty after an incident Sunday morning at an apartment in Lawrence. We have identified him as a suspect, have probable cause for his arrest and have issued a alert to regional agencies.” The department said officers initially responded to reports of a woman screaming for help, but the suspect ran away before arriving on scene. Because the case involves an allegation of domestic violence, authorities have not provided further details in order to protect the alleged victim. Brings Plenty, another actor who plays Mo in Yellow stone had also reported Cole as a missing person and asked for help finding him on social media. “Cole brings a lot on '1923'”.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Michelle Shining Elk, a spokesperson for the Brings Plenty family, said in a statement to EW on Wednesday that they had not been able to contact Cole and that his disappearance was “unusual” and “deeply concerning,” but urged the public not to jump to conclusions. “Regardless of speculation, there is no concrete evidence that Cole is on the run, and we urge everyone to refrain from making unfounded claims,” the statement said. “We must allow the legal system to determine truth and justice, attributing guilt because someone is missing is of no use to either party or to the due process to which each of has the right to us.” In addition to playing Shepherd Pete Plenty Clouds in two episodes of 1923brings Plenty TV credits included Jim Bridger's Great Stories And In the wild frontier. Related content:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ew.com/cole-brings-plenty-found-dead-at-27-yellowstone-spinoff-actor-8627845 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

