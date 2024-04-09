Google's new AI video generator is more HR than Hollywood





For most of us, creating documents, spreadsheets, and slideshows is an essential part of working life in 2024. What's not is creating videos. This is something Google would like to change. On Tuesday, the company announced Google Vids, a video creation app for work that the company says can make anyone a great storyteller using the power of AI. Vids uses Gemini, Google's latest AI model, to quickly create videos for the workplace. Type a prompt, enter documents, images and videos, then sit back and relax while Vids generates a complete storyboard, script, music and voiceover. “As a storytelling medium, video has become ubiquitous because of its immediacy and ability to cut through the noise, but it can be daunting knowing where to start,” said Aparna Pappu, vice president from Google, in an interview. blog post announcing the application. “Vids is your video, writing, production and editing assistant, all in one.” In a promotional video, Google uses Vids to create a video recapping moments from its Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas, an annual event where it showcased the app. Based on a simple prompt to create a recap video and attach a document full of event information, Vids generates a narrative outline that can be edited. It then allows the user to select a template for the video, you can choose between a research proposal, new employee presentation, team milestone, quarterly activity update and many more , then spend a few moments before spitting out a first draft of a finished video. with a storyboard, multimedia, music, transitions and animation. It even generates a script and voiceover, although you can record your own too. And you can manually choose photos from Google Drive or Google Photos to seamlessly insert them into the video. This all sounds simple enough, but it's important to remember what Vids is not: a replacement for AI-based video generation tools like OpenAI's upcoming Sora or Runways Gen-2 that create videos at start from scratch using text prompts. Instead. Google Vids uses AI to understand your prompt, generate a script and voiceover, and stitch together stock footage, videos, music, transitions, and animations to create what is, in effect, a slideshow improved. And because Vids is part of Google Workspace, you can collaborate in real time, just like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Who asked this? I assume it's HR departments and practice managers, who frequently need to create onboarding videos for new employees, announce company milestones, or create training materials for teams . But if and when Google chooses to make videos available beyond Workspace, which is typically used by businesses, I can also see people using it beyond work, such as easily creating videos for a party birthday or holiday using their own photos and videos as soon as they become available. more generally The videos will be available in June and will be coming to Workspace Labs for the first time, which means you'll need to sign up to try them out. It's not yet clear when it will be more widely available.

