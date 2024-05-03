Sports
Josh Baker dies aged 20 as cricket communities in Australia and England mourn a rising star
The cricket world is mourning the shocking death of 20-year-old spinner Josh Baker during a County Cricket reserve match in England.
Baker played for Worcestershire's second XI team against Somerset this week and took three wickets on day three.
But he didn't show up the next morning for the fourth and final day.
Watch, stream and stay up to date with Australia's Home of Cricket 7 plus
The match, which resumed without Baker, was abandoned at lunchtime after he was found dead.
Heartbroken Worcestershire officials announced the immense loss at 4pm local time.
The news of Josh's passing has devastated us all, said CEO and former England spinner Ashley Giles.
Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricketing family. We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh's family and friends.
Worcestershire has not released a cause of death.
Baker, who was just two weeks away from celebrating his 21st birthday, had spent the summer in Australia playing for Northern Districts in NSW.
The club is extremely saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Josh Baker, ND's first grade player number 473, and more importantly, a great friend to so many of the playing group and the wider club, Northern Districts said.
Josh had a charismatic personality, was generous with his time and formed close bonds with everyone he interacted with.
We extend our condolences to his parents Lisa and Paul, his family and friends and also to everyone at Worcestershire CCC at this difficult time.
I love you Bakken.
Baker had quickly risen through the ranks and made his first-class debut for Worcestershire in 2021.
In his ninth match he was sought out by England captain Ben Stokes, who had scored a quick century against Worcestershire, for a supportive text message.
(Don't) let today determine the rest of your season. You have serious potential and think you will go a long way, Stokes wrote.
Worcestershire described Baker as a popular figure who was more than just his skills as a spin bowler.
It was his lively spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met, the club wrote.
His warmth, friendliness and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true asset to his family and a beloved member of our team.
Worcestershire pledged to support Baker's family, friends and teammates.
We are united in our grief and determined to honor his memory in a manner befitting the remarkable person he was, the club wrote.
Plans to pay tribute to Josh will be made in consultation with his family and will remain private at this time.
Baker's local club Kenilworth Wardens were shocked and devastated when they heard the news.
Josh joined our club in 2021. Since then we have shared many happy times together, both on and off the field, and we hoped to share many more, Kenilworth wrote.
We send all our love to Paul, Lisa and family.
Pakistan international Usama Mir, a teammate in the T20 Blast, wrote: So sad and angry to hear the news of Josh's passing. He was one of the nicest people you could meet. And a brilliant cricketer. Really devastated to hear this news.
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the biggest sports stories delivered to your inbox
|
Sources
2/ https://7news.com.au/sport/cricket/josh-baker-dies-aged-20-as-australia-and-england-cricket-communities-mourn-rising-star-c-14531263
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- France: Macron should remain firm on rights in China
- Lara Dutta denounces widespread pay disparity in Bollywood: most actresses are paid a tenth of what the male actor earns, if they're lucky | Web series news
- Josh Baker dies aged 20 as cricket communities in Australia and England mourn a rising star
- Photos: Teachers dress to impress at annual staff prom at Willmar High – West Central Tribune
- Trump jury hears audio evidence he knew about McDougal's catch-and-kill |
- Turkey suspends trade with Israel due to humanitarian crisis in Gaza
- ASUS launches 2024 ROG Strix G16, TUF Gaming A15 laptops.Check price and other details
- Tiger Woods to compete in US Open after USGA grants special exemption
- Drew Barrymore to take center stage in CBS' new Hollywood Squares
- Usereau named Freshman of the Year as Titans earn five All-Conference Honors
- Janet Borden, Inc.: Martin Parr: Faux Parr Fashion
- Apple's May 2024 iPad event needs to be about more than improved specs