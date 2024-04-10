Priyamani on how Bollywood and South film industries are different: Everyone does everything in the South | Bollywood News





In her two-decade career, Priyamani made her acting debut with the 2003 Telugu film Evare Atagaadu and has worked in several languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. The actor, who easily switches between Hindi and films made in South Indian languages, says there are some visible differences between the two industries. The 39-year-old, who is promoting her film Maidaan, co-starring Ajay Devgn, said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, “The process of filming and casting are both different. In Hindi films, casting directors call you and once you say, they schedule a meeting with the filmmakers unlike in the South where you get a direct call from either the producer or the director or project manager. In the Hindi film industry, casting directors respond to creative calls, unlike in the South. Priyamani said the complete demarcation between departments working on the sets of a Hindi film also took her by surprise. In Bollywood, one department does not involve itself in the work of the other vertical whereas in South, everyone does everything to complete the work faster. There is no concept of a dedicated costume assistant in the South, regardless of budget, she explained. ALSO READ Amitabh Bachchan said his parents were my fans and invited me to Pratiksha; Dilip Kumar asked Saira Banu to cast me as: Surendra Pal She shares that if she ever needs to fix her dress in a scene, her staff is always available to do it, unlike in Bollywood, where hair and makeup assistants do the work. There are a lot of men who work on the sets in the costume and makeup departments in the South and respect them for the work they do. In 2002, when I started working, leaving the heroine on the set was a man as they helped fix our sarees and makeup. Now things are changing and you can see women entering the space, shared Priyamani, who shared screen space with Shah. Rukh to Jawan and Chennai. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

