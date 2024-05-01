Turlock Tennis loses in the first round of the team play-offs





The dream season for the Turlock High School varsity tennis team has come to an end after losing 6-3 to River City High of West Sacramento on Tuesday afternoon. Despite a drive that lasted almost two hours, the River City squad was full of energy, winning every match outside the top three singles matches. In those three singles matches, Peter Wilson, Erik Peterson and Matteo Hernandez each won in straight sets. It's over faster than we wanted, but we also had a very good preseason and a good regular season. This was a good group, Turlock head coach Garry Harris said. Turlock's top-ranked singles player Peter Wilson, just four days removed from winning the Central California Athletic League title, outlasted River City's Manav Patel. After winning the first set 6-4, he took a 7-6 victory in the second set after winning a tiebreak set 7-4. He improved to 16-0 this season. His singles record also bettered second-ranked player Erik Peterson, who took third place at last week's CCAL tournament. He recorded a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Ethan Victor. He is now 15-1 on the season. “I just stayed consistent with my shots,” Peterson said. He was definitely a good player I played against. Although the team season has ended, Wilson and Peterson have their sights set on competing in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I singles tournament May 13-14 at the Johnson Racquetball Club in Roseville. The team season is over, but I'm really proud of our guys, Peterson added. Harris shared similar sentiments, praising players, some of whom had never played the sport before the season, for always striving to get better. “I'm most proud of the bond the boys have and the work they put in,” he said. There are so many guys who stay after practice, take lessons and just play tennis. It's always good to see. While the two Turlockers await the prestigious D-1 boys' singles tournament in two weeks, other schools are preparing for playoff action, including the Hughson mixed team that will host Florin High (Sacramento) in the D-1 series on Thursday and Turlock Christians co-ed team that will travel Thursday to compete at Sacramento Country Day School in the D-2 bracket.

