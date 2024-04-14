Threatening letter, email and shooting outside the house: why was Salman Khan on the gangsters' radar? | Bombay News





Two bike-borne attackers fired bullets outside actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence in the early hours of Sunday. Although the actor is safe, this is the latest in a series of threats the actor has received in recent years.

Two unidentified individuals on bikes and wearing helmets fired five shots outside Salman Khan's residence around 5 a.m. on Sunday. The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR in the case and started an investigation.

What other threats has the actor received in recent years? In March 2023, the actors' manager received a threatening letter, following which an FIR was registered against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster and close associate of Bishnoi – and one Mohit Garg . He was referring to an interview given by Bishnoi from Tihar jail in which he had threatened the actor. The email from Mohit Garg's ID indicated that Brar wanted to speak to the actor. He was referring to the interview given by Bishnoi in which the jailed gangster had made death threats. The email stated that if the actor wanted to close the case, he would have to speak to Brar face to face. The letter further threatened that even if the information was passed on this time, next time there would be consequences. Before this, in June 2022, a threatening letter was kept at a place in the Bandra bandstand where the actor's father Salim Khan was walking. The threat letter claimed that the actor would know the fate of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed in May 2022, allegedly by the Bishnoi gang. An FIR was also registered regarding this threatening letter. Further, during interrogation with Punjab police, a Bishnoi gang member said that two men had carried out reconnaissance along Salman Khan's road to his Panvel farmhouse from Mumbai. He explained that the two men had rented a room for a month for this purpose. The Mumbai Police, however, could not corroborate this information. Why is the actor on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang? Bishnoi has in the past threatened and allegedly attempted to attack Salman Khan over his alleged involvement in the Blackbuck murder case in 1998, while he was shooting for the film Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan. Blackbucks are considered sacred by the Bishnoi community; hence, Lawrence Bishnoi claimed that he has been angry with the actor ever since. Law enforcement officials, however, said that like any gang, Bishnoi also targets high-profile people to stay in the news and ensure that it scares the victims into paying money for their protection . Who is Lawrence Bishnoi? Bishnoi, 31, is a Punjab-based gangster with several cases of murder and extortion against him. He became a bigger name after Moosewala's murder. Brar claimed responsibility for the murder and said he had planned the attack with Bishnoi, who was in Tihar jail at the time. What security measures have been taken by the police? Following the threats made against Salman Khan, the Mumbai Police in August 2022 issued the actor with a firearm license for protection. In November 2022, the Maharashtra government upgraded its security level from category X to category Y plus. While Category X security typically involves one shooter, Y has one shooter for mobile security and one (plus four rotating) for static security. Y+ has two police officers (plus four rotating) for mobile security and one (plus four rotating) for residential security.

