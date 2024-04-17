Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Rampal extend their heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Ram Lalla Surya Tilak ceremony. Watch | Bollywood





Ram Navami is a pious festival, celebrated by Hindus with immense devotion. On Wednesday, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to wish their fans on this auspicious occasion. Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Anil Kapoor also shared visuals from Ayodhya's Ram Lalla Surya Tilak ceremony. (Also Read: Kangana Shares Video of '20-Year-Old Hema Malini' Doing Bharatnatyam on Stage) Bollywood celebrities hailed the Surya Kiran ceremony at the Ram temple. Bollywood celebrities salute Ram Lalla Surya Tilak Kangana took to Instagram Stories and shared a video from inside the Ram temple. She wrote: Alokik drishya (supernatural visual) Sun rays adorn the forehead of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Bhavya Ram Mandir (great Ram temple) as the Divya Surya Kiran ceremony begins. Jai Shri Ram (Hail Lord Ram)! HT launches Crick-it, a one-stop destination to catch cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now! Arjun also tweeted a photo from the ceremony and said: Jai Shree Ram, Jai Shree Ram (Hail Lord Ram, Hail Lord Ram). I woke up in the wee hours of the morning in New York. To the beautiful images of Ayodhya. We wish everyone a very happy and special Ram Navami 2024. May Lord Rama bless you and your loved ones. Jai Shree Ram. Anil shared a similar photo of Ram idol Lalla on Instagram Stories and wrote: Ram Navami (folded hands emoji) Kangana Ranaut shared a video from the Ram Lalla Surya Tilak ceremony. Anil Kapoor shared Ram's heartthrob Lalla's photo. Anupam Kher and Ajay Devgn wish Ram Navami fans Anupam Kher wished his Instagram followers on Ram Navami and shared the photo of Ram Lalla idol. He captioned it as: Best wishes to you all on the occasion of Ram Navami. May Lord Ram bless you all. (folded hands and heart eyes emoji) Ajay Devgn dropped a photo of Lord Ram's bow and arrows to wish everyone on Ram Navami. For the unversed, Kangana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were among the Bollywood celebrities who attended the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

