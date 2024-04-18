Entertainment
Eknath Shinde vows to end Lawrence Bishnoi after meeting actor Salman Khan Latest News India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday met Bollywood actor Salman Khan, assuring him of his safety and protection after two men opened fire outside his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday morning. After the meeting, Eknath Shinde also issued a strong statement against gang violence in Mumbai and vowed to end Lawrence Bishnoi.
There is no gang (war) in Mumbai. The Underworld has no (place) in Mumbai. It’s Maharashtra, it’s Mumbai. We will put an end to this (Lawrence) Bishnoi (gang) so that no one dares to do such a thing, Eknath Shinde told reporters.
He also said that Mumbai Police had been instructed to beef up security for Salman Khan and his family members after shots were fired outside his Bandra home.
“I assured Salman Khan that the government supports him and his safety is the responsibility of the government. The government will ensure that no one dares to commit such an act in Mumbai,” Shinde said.
Two men on bikes fired multiple shots outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra early Sunday morning. In the CCTV camera footage, one of the men was seen shooting towards Salman Khan's house.
The man who was boarding a passenger fired a total of five shots, one of which hit the wall and another the porch of Khan's residence, according to police. Mumbai Police arrested two people in connection with the incident: Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21).
Both the accused were arrested from Mata No Madh village in Kutch district of Gujarat, police said. They were brought to Mumbai and produced before a magistrate on Tuesday.
“Police are investigating and the truth will come out. Police will find out who is behind the incident. Strict action will be taken against them,” Shinde said.
Hours after the shooting, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol claimed responsibility for the attack via a social media post, warning Salman Khan that it was just the trailer.
