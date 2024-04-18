Entertainment
Hollywood producer slams Sydney Sweeney, says actress 'isn't pretty' and 'can't act'
Best Hollywood Producer Carole Baum criticized the actress Sydney Sweeney following the release of her hit film “Anyone But You”.
Baum said Sweeney “isn't pretty” and “can't act,” going on to question why the two-time Emmy-nominated actress' career took off.
Baum, who said Sweeney's new film was “unwatchable,” admitted, however, that she wouldn't pass up an opportunity to take on a project if Sweeney played the lead role.
Carol Baum calls Sydney Sweeney's film 'unwatchable'
In a recent discussion at a screening of his 1988 film “Dead ringtones“, Baum shared a scathing opinion about the “Euphoria” star, saying she “isn't pretty” and “can't act,” according to the Daily mail.
At the event, held at the Jacob Burns Center in Pleasantville, New York, Baum held nothing back in his conversation with the New York Times film critic. Janet Maslineven calling Sweeney's new project “unwatchable.”
Baum, whose work includes “Father of the Bride” and “Shining Through,” explained how she decided to watch Sweeney's “Anyone But You” following the buzz around it recently, but was apparently disappointed.
“I wanted to know who she is and why everyone is talking about her,” she told Maslin and her audience.
“I watched this unwatchable movie – sorry to the people who like this movie – [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other,” Baum shared, referencing “Anyone But You.”
Carol Baum says Sydney Sweeney 'isn't pretty' and 'can't act'
Baum then detailed a scenario in which she attempted to get her students' opinions on why Sweeney was being talked about.
The film producer teaches classes to students on production at the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts and recounted a conversation in which she insisted on seeing if her students could come up with an explanation about Sweeney's skills.
“I told my class, 'Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?'” she shared.
The event's moderator, Janet Maslin, confirmed Baum's harsh comments after the screening.
“IT'S unwatchable. Carol Baum said this after screening “Dead Ringers” at the Jacob Burns Film Center and she mentioned seeing “Anyone But You” on a plane. But “Dead Ringers,” Baum's book, has opted for 10 years before David Cronenberg adapted it, it's getting better and better,” Maslin wrote on. X.
Carol Baum would not hesitate to work on a film with the actress
According to Daily mail, Despite Sweeney's criticism, Baum admitted she wouldn't turn down an offer to work on a film starring the 26-year-old beauty.
She revealed that after her students apparently couldn't come up with an explanation for Sweeney's Hollywood buzz, a question was asked whether she would like to work with the actress, by chance.
“No one had an answer, but then the question came up: 'Well, if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you?'” Baum said.
She continued, “I said, 'Well, that's a really good question… it's a really hard question to answer because we all want the movie to get made, and that moves away from the green light?” I don't know anyone. Your job is to get the movie made.”
Carol Baum's criticism of Sydney Sweeney sparked mixed reactions
Some fans disagreed with Baum's assessment of Sweeney's beauty and acting skills, taking to social media to share their reactions.
One fan noted that Sweeney was “fantastic in 'Euphoria' and 'White Lotus,'” with Maslin agreeing with the latter but saying she hadn't “seen” the former yet.
Another fan agreed that Sweeney's “Anyone But You” was “totally unwatchable” but said the actress “is pretty.”
“I thought Glen Powell made 'Anyone But You' somewhat bearable,” one fan said. “I hope a lot of people see Powell in 'Hit Man,' which is a much better comedy and a borderline romantic comedy. Sweeney's acting isn't good in Anybody But You but she's supposed to be better in Immaculate.”
“I disagree with Baum's scathing remarks. Sweeney did good in Euphoria and The White Lotus, in my opinion,” another person wrote. “Maybe there’s room for improvement, but you can’t completely rule it out like that.”
Sydney Sweeney: 'People forget I'm playing a character'
Sweeney's physical attributes have been a topic of conversation recently, and the actress said she isn't sure how to approach the issue as it has become politicized.
In an interview with VarietySweeney said, “I see it, and I just can't allow myself to have a reaction. I don't know how to explain it. I'm still trying to figure it out myself.”
She added: “People feel connected and free to be able to talk about me however they want, because they believe that I have given up on my life. That I am no longer on a human level, because I am a actor.”
During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress expressed the same sentiment: “People forget that I'm playing a character. They think, 'Oh, she gets naked on screen, she's a sex symbol.' And I can't get past that.”
