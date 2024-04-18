Samantha, the wife of actor Warwick Davis, has died at the age of 53.





Samantha Davis, the wife of Star Wars and Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis, has died at the age of 53. Warwick announced the news in a shared statement to the BBC, revealing that she had died on March 24. Samantha co-founded dwarfism charity Little People UK and featured in the latest Harry Potter film, alongside Warwick. His passing left a huge void in our family lives. I miss his hugs, Warwick said in a statement to the BBC. He added that she was his most trusted confidante and a strong supporter of everything I did in my career. The actor continued: She was a unique character, always seeing the bright side of life, she had a wicked sense of humor and would always laugh at my bad jokes. The couple met on the set of George Lucas' film Willow and married three years later in 1991. Samantha also played a goblin in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 while her husband played both Professor Flitwick and the goblin Griphook in all eight films in the franchise. Warwick Davis, wife Samantha, daughter Annabelle and son Harrison. Credit: P.A. Their two children together, Annabelle and Harrison, also paid tribute to their mother, saying: Her love and happiness have carried us through our lives. Mom is our best friend and we are honored to have received a love like hers. In an interview with People in 2022, Warwick opened up about the heartbreak he and Samantha experienced after their first son died shortly after his birth due to complications related to the dwarfism genes he inherited from both his parents. He told the American media: I think it brings you closer, or something like that. But it’s an experience I wouldn’t wish on anyone. It's devastating. A few years later, they suffered even more heartbreak when Samantha miscarried their second child. They then welcomed their daughter Annabelle and son Harrison, with Warwick saying the couple loved their children all the more because they were here with us. Warwick Davis and his wife Samantha. Credit: Warwick Davis via Instagram Annabelle, 27, followed in her parents' footsteps by starring in CBBC shows The Dumping Ground and Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. Warwick starred as the titular hero Willow Ufgood in the original 1988 Willow film and reprized the role for the 2022 sequel. He has also played several characters in the Star Wars film series. Samantha and Warwick co-founded Little People UK in 2012 to help people with dwarfism and their families. Tune in to the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2024-04-17/actor-warwick-davis-wife-samantha-died-aged-53 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos