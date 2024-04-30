The actor in the line of duty was 59 years old

Scottish actor Brian McCardie, who played Tommy Hunter in the BBC series “Line of Duty,” died on Sunday. He was 59 years old.

Her sister, Sarah McCardie, shared the news in a post about her X account. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie (59), beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to so many. Brian passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday April 28th. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and he is gone far too soon,” the statement read. “We love him and he will be greatly appreciated. miss; please remember Brian in your thoughts Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. As a family we would ask for privacy at this time.

McCardie's representation, United Agents, also confirmed his death in a message on X: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of the sudden death of Brian McCardie. He was such a talented actor that we were fortunate to represent, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

Even though McCardie only appeared on “Line of Duty” a few times during the show's first two seasons, his performance was memorable. “Line of Duty” creator Jed Mercurio and executive producer Simon Heath both said they were “honored” to work with him.

“Brian was an incredibly talented actor, and the lasting impact he had as Tommy Hunter is a testament to the power of his performance,” they said in a statement to BBC. “Off screen, Brian couldn't have been more different from the character he played: he was warm, funny and charming. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.

McCardie was recently filming the Outlander prequel “Blood of My Blood.” His other credits include “Time,” “Rob Roy,” “Filth,” “The Damned United,” and “Murder Is Easy.”