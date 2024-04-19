Crossword Blog and Answers April 19 2024 by Sally Hoelscher





There are spoilers ahead. You may want to solve today's riddle before reading any further! No resolution (freestyle) Manufacturer: Dena R. Witkes Editor: Amanda Rafkin Comments from today's crossword builder Déna: Working with the USA TODAY editorial team is an educational process and I hope it goes both ways. My initial instinct was to push back on the publisher's hint for 12D, but I saw the genius in including something that might be a gift for some (even though it was completely out of my wheelhouse.) One of the only clues I pushed to keep was 1A due to this puzzle being released on 4/19. Happy cycling day! What I learned from today's puzzle MONAE (44A: Janelle multi-hypenate) Janelle MONAE is a singer-songwriter-rapper-actress. I knew that. I particularly enjoyed his performance in the 2022 film Glass onion: a mystery at daggers drawn, in which she plays twins Andi and Helen Brand. What I learned from this clue was the word “multi-hyphenate”, which is used to refer to a person with several different jobs. It is particularly used in reference to those in the entertainment industry, but can also be used in other contexts. I generally describe my current profession as a crossword constructor, editor, and blogger. Maybe it's time to admit that, like Janelle MONAE, I'm a multi-hyphenate, and say that I'm a crossword creator-editor-blogger. Random Thoughts and Interesting Things ACID (1A: “discontinued” drug) LSD, commonly known as ACID, was first synthesized in 1938 by a Swiss chemist named Albert Hoffman. Several years later, on April 19, 1943, Albert Hoffman took a dose of LSD and experienced the first documented ACID trip. The day is called “Bicycle Day” in reference to Albert Hoffman returning from the laboratory by bicycle (accompanied by his laboratory assistant).

SUB (21A: classroom temperature) Temp here is an abbreviation for “temporary” rather than “temperature”. Using the short form temp in the hint alerts solvers that the answer will also be a short form in this case, SUB for substitute.

SHIATSU (27A: Japanese “finger pressure” technique) SHIATSU techniques include massage, acupressure, assisted stretching, and joint manipulation. SHIATSU, which became popular in the 20th century, is the evolution of another Japanese massage style known as anma, which dates back to the 1300s. SHIATSU means “finger pressure” in Japanese.

SOYBEAN (31A: tempeh protein) Tempeh is made from fermented SOYBEAN seeds and is a good source of protein.

TED TALK (47A: “Ideas worth spreading” talk) TED TALKS was born at the TED conference in 1984. TED stands for Technology, Entertainment, Design. TED TALKs present an idea in 18 minutes or less. Many TED TALKs can now be viewed online, with the tagline “ideas worth spreading.” This has been the TED TALK slogan for about 20 years, but earlier this month, TED TALK revealed a new slogan: “Ideas change everything.” I like this.

MERMAID (68A: Temptress from Greek Mythology) In Greek mythology, a MERMAID was a creature who used her enchanting voice to lure sailors into shipwreck on their islands. Originally, SIREN were described as a combination of a woman and a bird, but over time their appearance was described as that of women with fish tails who lived in the sea, also known under the name of mermaids.

OLDER (12D: Like Taylor Swift's album “Lover” versus “Midnights”) Taylor Swift's albums, Lover And Midnightswere released in 2019 and 2022 respectively, making it Lover the OLDER of the two albums. Both Lover And Midnights are OLDER than The Department of Tortured PoetsTaylor Swift's 11th studio album, released today.

ROSA (26D: Montgomery Bus Boycott icon Parks) The Montgomery Bus Boycott was a protest against the policy of racial segregation on buses in Montgomery, Alabama. The boycott began on December 5, 1955, four days after ROSA Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a bus so that a white person could sit. The Montgomery bus boycott lasted until December 20, 1956, when a Supreme Court ruling declared laws that segregated buses unconstitutional.

IDA (34D: co-founder of the NAACP ___ B. Wells) IDA B. Wells (1862-1931) was an investigative journalist and co-founder of the NAACP. In 2020, IDA B. Wells was posthumously awarded a Pulitzer Prize for “her outstanding and courageous reporting on the horrific and vicious violence against African Americans during the lynching era.”

TONES (41D: The Thai language has five) Thai is the official language of Thailand. Thai is a tonal language, meaning different TONES are used to distinguish the meaning of words. A single word can be spoken with different TONES, and each TONE will change the meaning of the word.

EMMY (48D: television award of which Zendaya has two) Zendaya is a model, actress and singer. Her two EMMY Awards are those for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series, which she won in 2020 and 2022 for her portrayal of the character Rue Bennett in the television series. Euphoria.

SCATS (50D: Improvisations like Ella Fitzgerald) During her career as a jazz singer, Ella Fitzgerald (1917-1996) earned the nicknames “First Lady of Song” and “Queen of Jazz.” Among other things, she was known for SCAT singingimprovising melodies and rhythms with wordless syllables.

ASTRO (52D: The Jetsons' Dog) The Jetsons is an animated television sitcom that originally aired from 1962 to 1963 and 1985 to 1987. The Jetsons are a family living in Orbit City in the future. The theme song of the show introduces the family who will live in Orbit City in the future: “Meet George Jetson / His boy, Elroy / His daughter Judy / Jane, his wife. » The Jetsons' dog is ASTRO the Space Mutt.

REEFS (53D: structures made of corals or sunken ships) REEFS are ridges of material located beneath the surface of a body of water. Coral reefs are made up of living organisms. Coral colonies are held together by the calcium carbonate they secrete. REEFs provide habitat for other marine creatures. Artificial REEFS can be formed by objects such as sunken ships.

SUN (65D: Connecticut WNBA team) The Connecticut SUN is a professional basketball team created as part of the WNBA expansion in 1999. The team was originally established as the Orlando Miracle . In 2003, the Mohegan Tribe purchased the team and moved it to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, renaming the team Connecticut SUN. Synopsis of the crossword theme There is no theme today, as this is a freestyle or themeless puzzle. The title, NO RESOLUTION, is a nod to AGREE TO DISAGREE (39A: Copacetic Way to End an Argument). In addition to the answers I highlighted above, I also enjoyed I NEED A HUG, LIFE PARTNER, and STARTER HOME. The AGREE TO DISAGREE grid is a fabulous answer. Thank you Dena for this excellent puzzle. For more on USA TODAY crosswords

