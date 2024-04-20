Entertainment
Circus Korona: a Polish entertainment icon
Created in 1993 by Lidia Krl-Pinder and Thomas Pinder, Circus Korona is the leading circus entertainment destination in Poland.
A diverse range of attractions
The Korona Circus has three circus tents with a diameter of 40 m, 38 m and 36 m respectively, as well as two permanent amphitheaters each accommodating 1,500 spectators and one for 1,000 spectators. Equipped with generators and specialized vehicles, it can organize shows throughout Poland and Europe.
A menagerie of wonders
Home to Poland's largest circus menagerie since 2006, the Korona Circus plays host to an impressive range of animals including camels, Welsh and Arabian horses, llamas, geese, zebras, goats, sheep, dogs Saint Bernard, monkeys, Shetland ponies and the famous bull. “Fernando.”
The Talent Festival
Since 2010, Circus Korona has organized the International Talent Festival, showcasing circus luminaries on a large scale in Warsaw. Notable artists like Doda and Ewelina Lisowska have graced its stages, adding to its prestige.
Corporate responsibility
Recognized for its support of Special Olympics, Circus Korona received the “Special Friend” award in 2005. It also supplies horses to hippotherapy programs and is a member of the European Circus Association (ECA).
|
Sources
2/ https://polanddaily24.com/circus-korona-a-polish-entertainment-icon/lifestyle/40474
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Traffic advisory issued following PM Modi's visit today; check restrictions
- Circus Korona: a Polish entertainment icon
- Raul Julia – IMDb
- New record in the men's 5,000 meters and seven top-five finishes highlight the pair's Friday Invitationals
- Jean Shanley: Sydney found her dress | News
- Trump's Court Conduct Gives Democrats a Sleepy Joe Reply
- Imran Khan's big claim that his wife's food is mixed with 'toilet cleaner' India TV
- Virginia International Tattoo Celebrates 80 Years of Freedom
- Kampala, Lome ready for 2024 African Regional Championships – Voice of Nigeria
- “Do we live in Pakistan? »: Actor Harshika Poonacha attacked by mob for speaking in Kannada in Bangalore | Watch
- Streaming: High & Low: John Galliano and the best fashion films | Documentary films
- Campaigners say Post Office scandal helped fight infected blood