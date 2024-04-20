



Raul Julia was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Olga Arcelay, a mezzo-soprano singer, and Ral Juli, an electrical engineer. He graduated from Colegio San Ignacio de Loyola high school in San Juan. Here he studied the rigorous Jesuit classical program and was always active in student drama. Julia was discovered while performing at a nightclub in San Juan by actor Orson Bean who inspired her to move to the mainland to pursue other projects. Julia moved to Manhattan, New York in 1964 and quickly found work playing small and supporting roles in off-Broadway shows. In 1966, Julia began appearing in Shakespearean roles, creating a delightfully conniving Edmund in “King Lear” in 1973 and a smoldering Othello in 1979. Julia also made her mark on the music scene by playing one of the ” Two Gentlemen from Verona” during his in 1971, and a chilling role as Mack the Knife in “The Threepenny Opera” in 1976 and as a Felliniesque director in “Nine” in 1982. Stage successes led to his works cinematographic films where he is better known. One of his best film roles was as a passionate political prisoner in Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985). Julia has also appeared as dramatic heroes and memorable villains in a number of films and television films. His later roles included the macabre madman Gomez Addams in two Addams Family films. With his health deteriorating beginning in 1993 after undergoing surgery for stomach cancer, Julia continued to act, where he traveled to Mexico during the winter of 1993–94 to play the Brazilian anti-war activist Amazon rainforest Chico Mendes in The Burning Season: The Chico. Mendes Story (1994), for which he posthumously won a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award. His last theatrical film was filmed shortly after The Burning Season: The Chico Mendes Story (1994) when he traveled to Australia to film all of his scenes for Street Fighter (1994), based on the popular video game in in which he played the evil general M. .Bisons. His last role was a supporting role in another TV movie called Down Came a Blackbird (1995). On October 16, 1994, Raul Julia, weakened and emaciated, suffered a stroke in New York. A few days later, he fell into a coma and was placed on life support. He was transferred to a hospice in nearby Manhasset, Long Island, where his weakened body finally gave up the fight on October 24, at the age of 54. His body was flown back to Puerto Rico for burial, where thousands came to his state funeral to remember him. . Two honor ceremonies were held at the Colegio San Ignacio de Loyola high school and at the headquarters of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture before his burial.

